NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 10 (game #951)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, October 9 (game #950).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #951) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A slow drizzle

NYT Strands today (game #951) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ICER

SLOT

CLEAN

GRAND

MANGLE

TREK

MAYO

NYT Strands today (game #951) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #951) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 3rd row • Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #951) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #951, are…

HONEY

SYRUP

TREACLE

MOLLASSES

GRENADINE

SPANGRAM: STICKYANDSWEET

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I needed a hint to get going today, but even after getting HONEY I continued to make slow progress; I connected “mayo” because I thought we were talking about things that came in squeezy containers.

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Another hint gave me SYRUP and I finally got the theme. That said, the spangram took me a while as I saw SWEET but couldn’t work out what words preceded it.

If I was making a list of sweet and sticky things, I don’t think I would have included GRENADINE, or at least not ahead of butterscotch or caramel. What is wrong with you, Strands?

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, October 9, game #950)

BALDERDASH

RUBBISH

HOOEY

DRIVEL

NONSENSE

SPANGRAM: UNBELIEVABLE