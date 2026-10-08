NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, October 9 (game #950)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, October 8 (game #949).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #950) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… That can't be right

NYT Strands today (game #950) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VIRILE

SHAVE

BREAD

BUILDER

DERAIL

BEAVER

NYT Strands today (game #950) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #950) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: bottom, 3rd column • Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #950) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #950, are…

BALDERDASH

RUBBISH

HOOEY

DRIVEL

NONSENSE

SPANGRAM: UNBELIEVABLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Sometimes the most obvious answer is the right one, so I spent a few seconds looking for the word “wrong” before abandoning the search and looking for non-game words.

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Along the way I stumbled across BALDERDASH, which is a ridiculous word to begin with, but which focused me on words that meant that something was a sham and untrustworthy.

After getting RUBBISH I was on a roll, and finished without needing any hints — a shame, as there were an amazing amount of long non-game words lurking between the bunkum and piffle.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, October 8, game #949)

FAME

CELEBRITY

REPUTE

ACCLAIM

RENOWN

EMINENCE

SPANGRAM: LUMINARY