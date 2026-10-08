NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 9 (game #1216)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 8 (game #1215).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1216) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

POWER

GUITAR

CONDITIONER

VOLUME

BLOWOUT

KISS

SWEEP

HIGHLIGHTS

SCORES

QUOTES

INPUT

STATS

CHANNEL

ROMP

RECAP

ROUT

NYT Connections today (game #1216) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Overwhelming triumph

Overwhelming triumph GREEN: Zapper buttons

Zapper buttons BLUE: As seen during big game coverage

As seen during big game coverage PURPLE: Begin with a word that rhymes with “fair”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1216) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DECISIVE VICTORY

DECISIVE VICTORY GREEN: CONTROLLED BY A TV REMOTE

CONTROLLED BY A TV REMOTE BLUE: FEATURES OF A SPORTS SHOW

FEATURES OF A SPORTS SHOW PURPLE: AIR ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1216) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1216, are…

YELLOW: DECISIVE VICTORY: BLOWOUT, ROMP, ROUT, SWEEP

BLOWOUT, ROMP, ROUT, SWEEP GREEN: CONTROLLED BY A TV REMOTE: CHANNEL, INPUT, POWER, VOLUME

CHANNEL, INPUT, POWER, VOLUME BLUE: FEATURES OF A SPORTS SHOW: HIGHLIGHTS, RECAP, SCORES, STATS

HIGHLIGHTS, RECAP, SCORES, STATS PURPLE: AIR ____: CONDITIONER, GUITAR, KISS, QUOTES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

The words HIGHLIGHTS, VOLUME, CONDITIONER and BLOWOUT immediately made me think of hair, so with little thought I bundled them together.

My second mistake was less reckless and on the right track for FEATURES OF A SPORTS SHOW — I had QUOTES instead of RECAP, I was thinking about interviews with athletes and coaches.

From here, I got home without difficulty, although I did kick myself that I’d missed AIR ______ which on review of all four categories post-game seemed the most gettable despite being the so-called hardest.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, October 8, 2026, game #1215)

YELLOW: FOLLOWS, AS RULES: HEEDS, MINDS, REGARDS, RESPECTS

HEEDS, MINDS, REGARDS, RESPECTS GREEN: OUTDO: BEST, ECLIPSE, SURPASS, TOP

BEST, ECLIPSE, SURPASS, TOP BLUE: THINGS THAT COME IN THREES: CHEERS, STOOGES, STRIKES, WISHES

CHEERS, STOOGES, STRIKES, WISHES PURPLE: ENDING IN ACTORS NAMED TOM: AUTOCRUISE, FOOLHARDY, MULHOLLAND, THANKS