Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, November 19 (game #1257).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1258) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BEAST

SPOT

CANDELABRA

TOY

TEACUP

COWSLIP

POCKET

CLOCK

REGISTER

DIPHTHONG

WIZARD

CATCH

MINIATURE

ACE

STUTTGARTER

MAVEN

NYT Connections today (game #1258) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Talented person

Talented person Green: There it is

There it is Blue: Aren't they diddy!

Aren't they diddy! Purple: Under and at the end

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1258) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PERSON WHO EXCELS AT SOMETHING

PERSON WHO EXCELS AT SOMETHING GREEN: NOTICE

NOTICE BLUE: DESCRIPTORS FOR SMALL ANIMALS

DESCRIPTORS FOR SMALL ANIMALS PURPLE: ENDING IN LINGERIE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1258) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1258, are…

YELLOW: PERSON WHO EXCELS AT SOMETHING: ACE, BEAST, MAVEN, WIZARD

ACE, BEAST, MAVEN, WIZARD GREEN: NOTICE: CATCH, CLOCK, REGISTER, SPOT

CATCH, CLOCK, REGISTER, SPOT BLUE: DESCRIPTORS FOR SMALL ANIMALS: MINIATURE, POCKET, TEACUP, TOY

MINIATURE, POCKET, TEACUP, TOY PURPLE: ENDING IN LINGERIE: CANDELABRA, COWSLIP, DIPHTHONG, STUTTGARTER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I scored a rare Purple First today, with STUTTGARTER helping me greatly because it's such an uncommon word to be in Strands that I just knew it must only be a part of the word that was needed. GARTER then jumped out at me, and once paired with BRA, THONG and SLIP it was obvious what the answer was.

Blue, though, was a different matter — this was my 'free' solve, after I'd got the far easier yellow and green, so it wasn't a problem that I didn't spot it. But I wouldn't have done anyway, because what on earth is TEACUP in this context? TOY, POCKET, MINIATURE… yes, they all make sense, but I'm obviously missing some kind of TikTok trend or something when it comes to a TEACUP animal.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, November 19, 2026, game #1257)

YELLOW: MAKE A HOLE IN THE GROUND: YELLOW: MAKE A HOLE IN THE GROUND BORE, BURROW, DIG, TUNNEL

YELLOW: MAKE A HOLE IN THE GROUND BORE, BURROW, DIG, TUNNEL GREEN: MATERIALS OBTAINED FROM TREES: CORK, RESIN, SAP, WOOD

CORK, RESIN, SAP, WOOD BLUE: PARTS OF AN ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE: CORD, HOUSING, PLUG, SWITCH

CORD, HOUSING, PLUG, SWITCH PURPLE: START AND END WITH THE SAME THREE LETTERS: EINSTEIN, GALANGAL, HOTSHOT, UNDERGROUND