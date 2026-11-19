On April 19, 2025, 21 humanoid robots lined up next to roughly 12,000 human runners at the Beijing E-Town half marathon. It was the first time robots had raced alongside people over a 21km course, Reuters reported, though the machines ran in their own separate lane.

Things didn't go great for the robots. Only six robots made it to the finish line. Even the winner needed more than twice as long as the fastest human. But they made a shocking comeback in the next year's rematch.

A messy first race

According to the rules, teams could swap batteries mid-race and bring in a substitute robot for a time penalty, confirm several reports. The course didn't make things easy, though. Robots had to handle slopes of up to 9 degrees and 14 turns.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Most of the robots were remote-controlled by operators jogging beside them. But the winner took a different approach by following a human pacer who wore a signaling device on his back.

The winner was Tiangong Ultra, a 1.8-meter-tall robot from the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center. It crossed the line in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds, while the men's race winner finished in about 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Tiangong Ultra needed three battery changes along the way. The center's CTO, Tang Jian, credited its long legs and an algorithm that imitates how humans run marathons. Second place went to Noetix Robotics' N2, a 1.2-meter robot that finished in 3 hours and 37 minutes while wearing children's trainers.

Not every run went as smoothly. One robot fell at the start line and lay flat for a few minutes before getting up. Another crashed into a railing and took its human operator down with it. A small robot built by university students overheated and went up in smoke. One of Noetix's other robots lost its head in a fall.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A shocking comeback

Fast forward to April 19, 2026, when the second edition drew more than 300 robots from 26 brands. This time, a robot called Lightning from smartphone maker Honor won in 50 minutes and 26 seconds while navigating the course on its own.

That's faster than the human world record of about 57 minutes, set by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon a month earlier. A remote-controlled Honor robot actually crossed first in 48 minutes and 19 seconds, but the autonomous one took the title under the event's weighted scoring rules, AP reported.

Honor's engineers modeled Lightning on elite human athletes, giving it legs about 95cm long. It also runs a liquid-cooling system the company developed largely in-house, which sounds like a lesson learned from the previous year's smoking robots.

In 12 months, the winning robot's time dropped by nearly two hours. That said, human runners still have the full marathon to themselves.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.