The latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is nearly out in the US and UK, and after a 13-year wait, hype is at its peak.

Several VPNs have used the excitement to promote themselves as 'gaming VPNs' — offering higher download speeds, less latency and even early access.

The issue is a VPN will not help you access GTA VI early. What's more, there are no online elements at launch that require the 'improved ping' some providers claim.

Not all the claims are bogus. Higher download speeds are a possibility, and VPNs can help protect you from fake storefronts or phishing traps.

Here's everything you need to know.

Will a VPN give me safer downloads and help avoid scams?

Yes, for some.

While console gamers only have hours to wait for GTA VI to arrive, PC gamers have a far longer wait before they can play. As a result, lots of fake storefronts offering 'early PC access' are cropping up, keen to take advantage of eager PC gamers.

According to Surfshark, over 200 new GTA-themed domains had emerged by August, with more than a quarter appearing to contain scam links. NordVPN also found a 'scam kit' listed on the dark web for just $200 that contains everything someone might need to earn money maliciously from the launch.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

VPNs can help protect you from dangerous sites in several ways.

Many come equipped with malicious link blocking or scam detection features, which can warn you of threats before a site loads.

You can also use email alias tools — offered by the likes of Surfshark, Proton and ExpressVPN — to mask your real email address if you're asked to sign up to any sites you're unsure of.

However, email security may be the least of your concerns if you've just submitted your credit card details to a scam site.

As usual, the best thing to do is to use common sense when approaching any site advertising GTA VI access: does the price seem too good to be true? Is it offering access to something earlier than you expected?

If the answer to either of these questions is yes, then steer clear.

NordVPN Complete: the best GTA VI VPN plan

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Now: $3.99/month



NordVPN's Complete plan is the best way to keep yourself safe when buying and playing the new Grand Theft Auto. It includes scam detection and identity defense tools such as dark web monitoring to keep you safe from scam sites. It also has protocols quick enough to keep your gaming smooth (but secure) once GTA Online launches in 2027. Try it risk-free with NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee.

Can a VPN help me get faster download speeds?

Possibly.



Grand Theft Auto VI is over 200GB to install, so it naturally takes a long time to download.

Some Internet Service Providers (ISPs) throttle your connection to preserve capacity for others when they spot a large download or during peak times.

In these specific situations, a VPN can help because it means your ISP can't determine what you're doing online. However, this is only likely to work if your connection is being significantly impacted.

For normal use, a VPN actually slows your internet connection because of the encryption overhead.

So for most, the best option is just to connect your console to your router via an Ethernet cable instead.

Can a VPN help me get GTA VI early?

No.

While in the past you could trick your computer or console into thinking you were in New Zealand by editing your time zone or connecting to a VPN, this method doesn't work these days.

Major game stores like Steam, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store lock accounts to a specific region when you sign up. So, if you originally signed up from the UK, it won't make a difference if you connect to a router running a VPN.

While some people online have suggested creating a New Zealand-based account, it's worth remembering that you'd be violating the service's Terms of Service and could lose access to the game as a result.

Will a VPN improve online play?

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Not yet.

GTA VI online is not available at launch. However, once it arrives, a VPN can help in a couple of ways:

DDoS attacks: Previous online modes from Rockstar have left users' IP addresses exposed, leaving them vulnerable to DDoS attacks. With a VPN connected, your real IP address is hidden, which keeps you protected.

Previous online modes from Rockstar have left users' IP addresses exposed, leaving them vulnerable to DDoS attacks. With a VPN connected, your real IP address is hidden, which keeps you protected. Routing stability: Playing with a VPN connected to a local server can also help streamline ISP peering and remove packet loss issues so you don't experience an unstable connection when you're online.

How to stay safe

Keeping your personal data safe in the run-up to the GTA VI launch comes down to common sense.

Don't click links without checking they're safe, don't sign up for websites making promises they can't keep and don't let your excitement cloud your judgment about any supposed 'discounts' or early access opportunities.

A VPN can offer a useful extra layer of protection. NordVPN, for example, includes malicious link blocking and scam detection, as well as dark web monitoring for all your personal details.

Combined, that's everything you need to stay safe against malicious GTA VI links, which is why it's my recommendation if you're considering a VPN for launch day.

By signing up now, you'll also be protected for GTA Online when it eventually launches. NordVPN offers the security you need to protect against DDoS attacks and has fast connections to ensure lag-free gaming.

While a VPN won't give you exclusive early access to GTA VI, or guarantee faster downloads, it does give you the peace of mind that you're not being scammed and added security for the future.