Grand Theft Auto 6 senior vice president of narrative Rupert Humphries explains how Rockstar Games channeled the 80s vibes of GTA Vice City

Humphries says GTA Vice City is "a game we all love and know sits in a special place for a lot of our fans"

He reveals that media like Heat, Scarface, Goodfellas, and Miami Vice are "touchstones" for the studio's GTA games

Rockstar Games drew on some of the most iconic 80s gangster movies for Grand Theft Auto 6, influencing the studio's vision for a game that channels the nostalgia of playing GTA Vice City.

Responding to questions sent directly to Rockstar by TechRadar Gaming, senior vice president of narrative Rupert Humphries explained how the team made a game for 2026 while balancing the 80s vibe players know and love.

"Something we have talked about is being nostalgic for the present moment we are all in but also being nostalgic for GTA Vice City - a game we all love and know sits in a special place for a lot of our fans," Humphries said. "Vice City FM being the 80s station is a sort of nod to that."

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The developer went on to reveal how Rockstar references a lot of classic gangster media from the 80s, which it uses to channel that style and vibe.

"There are movies that are touchstones for us whenever we start on one of these projects – Scarface, Heat, Goodfellas – but we also go back and watch Miami Vice, particularly the pilot," Humphries said. "Nothing on TV has ever been as cool as those 90 minutes.

"I think the feeling of playing a movie that you get with GTA is one of the coolest things we do.”

Elsewhere, senior vice president of technology Jonathon Ashcroft has explained why GTA 6 doesn't have a balanced 40fps mode.

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