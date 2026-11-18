The poster from Belfast Boys' Model school (right) advertising the prize draw for the launch day of GTA 6 (left).

GTA 6 arrives tomorrow in the biggest game launch of the year

Schools are bracing for low attendance numbers as students play the game

Some schools are offering prizes to encourage pupils to show up

Grand Theft Auto 6 is launching tomorrow, and you can bet people across the globe will be skipping work to enjoy the game as soon as it becomes available. Some schools are worried that pupils will take a similar approach, and they’re taking some pretty unusual steps to ensure attendance, even as GTA 6 threatens to pull excited students away.

According to BBC News, Belfast Boys’ Model school in Northern Ireland is offering students prizes to attend lessons on November 19, with students who turn up on both Thursday and Friday being entered into a draw to win one of two gift cards each worth £70 (about $91) for either Xbox or PlayStation consoles. Entries for the draw will mark International Men’s Health Day and raise money for the charity.

The school sent a letter to parents saying that “activities such as playing Grand Theft Auto can wait until the weekend” and reminding “all parents and carers of the importance of ensuring that students attend school on Thursday 19th November.”

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The date is important because it coincides with GCSE math exams for 15- and 16-year-olds, with the school’s letter arguing that “Good attendance is one of the strongest indicators of academic success.” The school evidently wants to avoid a repeat of the so-called “GTA flu” that saw pupils flunk out of school on the day GTA 5 launched in 2013.

Mary Montgomery, principal of Belfast Boys’ Model school, stated that the voucher idea was a “pupil-led incentive.” Students had initially suggested offering GTA 6 itself as a prize, Montgomery said, but this proposal was turned down because the game is 18-rated. Instead, a gift card for two of the best consoles on the market was suggested as an alternative.

And Belfast Boys’ Model school pupil Michael, aged 17, told BBC News that gaming can help young people to “switch off and manage some of the stress around exams, which is important with GCSE modules this week.”

How to pre-load GTA 6

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Any students tempted to flunk out for a day or two are hardly alone. Research from Zety claims that one in ten workers plans to take time off to play GTA 6 and breathless headlines proclaim the release could “paralyze the working world” — although not everyone is feeling so credulous.

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There’s no need to stay home to download GTA 6 to your console — it can be pre-loaded ahead of time so that it’s ready to play as soon as it unlocks on November 19. As long as you’ve pre-ordered the game and enabled your console’s automatic update and download settings, you’ll be able to enter your activation code and start downloading the game automatically. But at a huge 212GB in size, it’ll take a while to finish, so make sure you give it plenty of time.

Of course, that doesn’t give you a full day of playing the game instead of working or studying, but it at least means that GTA 6 will be ready and waiting for you when you get back home.

With some schools offering incentives to put the controller down for a few hours, we’ll have to see if it’s enough to avoid another outbreak of the dreaded “GTA flu.”

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