GTA 6 pre-orders live — all the best links, price information, and tips as pre-orders go live at midnight local time

Getting a GTA 6 pre-order locked down is the best thing that any gamer can do right now. After last week's announcement and cover art reveal, we now know that pre-orders start in just a few hours at midnight local time around the world on June 25 — which means some folks in places like New Zealand and Australia can pre-order right now!

In brief, there are two editions. The Standard Edition gets you the main game as a code in a physical box and will cost $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition features an "exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story," and will cost $99.99. Pricing details in other regions are yet to be confirmed.

Anybody who pre-orders or buys the game before November 20 will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, described as "a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest."

Now you've got the info, let's get to it. I've got those quick links again first, and then lots more detail about the editions and links to retailers for each below that.

Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming Overseeing all things gaming on TechRadar, I'm at the forefront of all the biggest releases across hardware and games — and it doesn't get much bigger than GTA 6, a game which I've helped cover here for years. I've also got experience in covering huge launches and pre-orders across games and hardware for over half a decade now, and have a long history with GTA as a series, fondly remembering the very first game on PS1.

GTA 6 pre-orders - PS5 US