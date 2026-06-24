I made a massive mistake when buying Red Dead Redemption 2 — Here's how to avoid the same trap with GTA 6

It sounds bizarre saying that I wish I could go back in time and bully my past self into spending more money, but that's exactly what I would do when it comes to Red Dead Redemption 2.

I first bought the cowboy adventure game on sale back in 2020. I can't remember the exact price, but it was something like 30 bucks for the standard version, and about ten more if I wanted the Ultimate Edition instead.

I took a look at what the more premium version offered — an exclusive mission, a cool horse, some new clothing, and some in-game progression boosts, plus a load of content for Red Dead Online — and decided that it wasn't for me. After all, I wasn't entirely sure that I would even enjoy the game or want to explore its multiplayer component.

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The problem is that I did genuinely love it, and soon found myself wanting all the extra goodies. The problem? Rockstar offered no way to upgrade between editions. There were no little add-ons that let you pick up each item individually, like you can with most other games.

I was trapped with my standard version, and if I wanted to experience that Ultimate Edition content I would have to buy the entire game again. Obviously, I wasn't going to do that — leaving me bitter and feeling like I missed out.

Learn form my mistake

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

With the Grand Theft Auto 6 price and editions officially confirmed, I'm urging everyone not to make the same mistake. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 will be available as either a standard edition or Ultimate Edition, with the latter unlocking loads of exclusive content.

It sounds even more significant than what you got with the comparable edition of Red Dead Redemption 2, and includes new vehicles, weapon skins, outfits, and even access to some exclusive locations, such as a beachside garage.

To be clear, Rockstar has not officially confirmed whether it will offer the option to upgrade to the pricier edition down the line. But, after my Red Dead Redemption 2 experience, I wouldn't take the risk.

At $99.99 (UK and Australian pricing has yet to be confirmed), the Ultimate Edition isn't cheap. It's only $20 more than the standard version, though, which goes for $79.99, and that 20 bucks could very well save you from feeling like you missed out in a year's time.

Bear this in mind when Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders begin at midnight on June 25 (local time) ahead of the game's launch on November 19 for Xbox Series X and Series S and PlayStation 5.

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