Sony has reportedly started putting labels on PS5 boxes, informing buyers of its plan to end physical disc production

The label allegedly features an "important notice" for consumers

Sony's plan comes into effect in January 2028

Sony is reportedly notifying consumers of its decision to end physical disc production in less than two years, with new labels on PS5 consoles.

As VGC reports, X user and content creator Behind the Games posted a photo of what they claim is a new sticker on the back of a PS5 box that alerts buyers of its plan to end the production of game discs by January 2028.

"IMPORTANT NOTICE: From Jan. 2028, newly released games on PlayStation will be available for purchase on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital format only," the message allegedly reads. "Discs for games released before Jan. 2028 can continue to be played on this console."

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Behind the Games added that the photo is not theirs but from a "trusted source," but it's important to mention that the label hasn't been verified just yet.

⚠️ Ya están empezando a llegar remesas de consolas PS5 a las tiendas con este mensaje en la caja:AVISO IMPORTANTE: A partir de enero de 2028, los nuevos lanzamientos de juegos para PlayStation estarán disponibles para su compra en PlayStation Store y a través de minoristas… pic.twitter.com/E7dpJSnFb2August 5, 2026

Sony shared its plan last month and received overwhelming backlash from PlayStation fans. Organizations like the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) have also condemned the plan, calling it "a triumph of corporate convenience over consumer choice."

After remaining silent against the pushback for weeks, Sony CFO Lin Tao addressed the situation during the company's Q1 2026 earnings announcement, confirming that it is "cautiously" moving forward with its decision (via IGN).

"There are various reasons we made this decision, the biggest being that digitalisation of contents overall has been progressing, that’s the big factor. It’s not just for PlayStation, but for all kinds of content, digitalisation is progressing," Tao said.

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"And so, when we think about the future, we put in a lot of thought and time, and we cautiously considered this, and we came to this conclusion, and we’re going to cautiously move this forward."