Control is easily one of my favorite games of the last decade or so, and I've played through it a few times and secured the Platinum trophy on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

As a result, I am incredibly hyped for Control Resonant, the upcoming sequel from the masterminds over at Remedy Entertainment, and have created this short quiz in celebration of the first game — and to test fellow fans' knowledge.

Ranging from, I think, pretty straightforward questions to one or two deep cuts, and with some questions that are bound to revive some brilliant memories of the first game, I've tried to balance my Control quiz for everyone, from long-time fans and re-players to those who played the first one at launch and have patiently waited for the sequel since.

Good luck, and let me know how you get on!

How did you find my Control quiz? Too easy? Too tricky at points? Too short, perhaps? Let me know ion the comments as well as what other quizzes we should do, and check back in the future for more trivia tests on fantastic games.

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