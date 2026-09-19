Reacher season 5: key information - Season 5 renewed before season 4 even aired

- Will be based on Lee Child's 2015 novel Make Me

- Alan Ritchson will likely be joined by new cast members

- No production schedule or release date has been confirmed

Reacher season 4 has only just ended, and I'm already thinking about what could be to come in Reacher season 5.

That's partially because I wasn't completely taken with the season 4 storyline. My favorite Reacher seasons are where we see him drifting through small US towns that we've never heard of, punching a load of people as penance for their crimes, and then leaving.

But season 4 moved us towards a big city political espionage narrative — a move that clearly divided viewers, not just me. But with season 5 already renewed by Amazon, the first plot details reveal that we're heading away from the city once again.

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But what has Prime Video actually told us about what to expect from Reacher season 5? We're breaking down everything from release date speculation to potential cast below.

Reacher season 5 release window predictions

(Image credit: Prime Video)

With no production schedule currently public, it's going to be a little while before Reacher season 5 hits our screens.

Based on season 4's filming calendar, which ran from June-November 2025, we can guess that the very earliest we'd see season 5 episodes is late 2027.

While season 4 aired from August 2026, seasons 1-3 dropped anywhere from December to February, which again, could influence when we might see season 5.

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Renewal news came in May 2026, with Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, explaining in a statement: “The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world.

"We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season 4's debut and to build on this incredible momentum.”

Reacher season 5 trailer: is there one?

Don't be silly. It took us until the end of July 2026 to get one for season 4, so expect the first full trailer to arrive around two weeks before the fifth season does.

Reacher season 5 cast

Michelle Pfeiffer leads our new cast. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As Reacher's supporting cast tends to change on a season-to-season basis, the only person we can guarantee will return for season 5 is Reacher himself: Alan Ritchson.

However, past cast members such as Neagley (Maria Sten) appeared in multiple seasons of the show, so there's currently nothing stopping the below season 4 cast from returning:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green

Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette as Jacob Merrick

Kevin Corrigan as Detective Shaun Docherty

Kevin Weisman as Russell Plum

The above hugely depends on how closely show creators will follow the original novel's source material. We can quite easily rule out Neagley's return now that she has her own spinoff.

New faces will likely be announced as filming kicks off, so watch this space.

Reacher season 5 plot predictions

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We know that Reacher season 5 will adapt Child's novel Make Me, which is the 20th installment in his Jack Reacher series.

In short, Reacher arrives at a remote, quiet prairie stop named Mother's Rest. There he meets Michelle Chang, a former FBI agent turned private investigator who is searching for her missing partner, Keever. Together, they trace clues across Chicago, Los Angeles, and the Deep Web, uncovering a horrific online operation.

With the local townspeople hostile and incredibly cryptic, it feels as though the season's tone will be more similar to seasons 1 and 3. However, the ties to bigger cities — particularly Chicago — provides a potential gateway for old characters to return.

At this stage, we're running before we can walk. I'm just glad that once again, the small town feeling wins out.

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