What is the release date for Neagley on Prime Video?
Reacher season 4 might be ending, but your time in Lee Childs' universe doesn't have to
I'm sad that Reacher season 4 is coming to an end, but thanks to some expert scheduling from Amazon's content team, it's not all bad news.
Just as the popular series' fourth season comes to a close, its highly-anticipated spinoff Neagley takes its place. Maria Sten reprises her titular role from Reacher's first three seasons, and is now working as a private investigator in Chicago. As it happens, she quickly learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident and becomes hell-bent on justice.
So far, so good, but when does Neagley arrive on Prime Video?
What time can I watch Neagley on Prime Video?
We're expecting Neagley to be available on September 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US and Canada. That's when Amazon TV Originals usually make their debuts on Prime Video, so there's no reason to suspect Neagley won't do likewise.
Internationally, look out for the below times:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of Neagley come out?
All eight episodes will be released at the same time. Unlike weekly episodic drops for other Prime Video TV series, then, you won't need to wait around for new installment of Neagley.
As for the series' future, there's currently no public word on whether a second season has been greenlit. Hopefully, we won't be made to wait much longer for confirmation about its potential return.
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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