I'm sad that Reacher season 4 is coming to an end, but thanks to some expert scheduling from Amazon's content team, it's not all bad news.

Just as the popular series' fourth season comes to a close, its highly-anticipated spinoff Neagley takes its place. Maria Sten reprises her titular role from Reacher's first three seasons, and is now working as a private investigator in Chicago. As it happens, she quickly learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident and becomes hell-bent on justice.

So far, so good, but when does Neagley arrive on Prime Video?

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What time can I watch Neagley on Prime Video?

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We're expecting Neagley to be available on September 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US and Canada. That's when Amazon TV Originals usually make their debuts on Prime Video, so there's no reason to suspect Neagley won't do likewise.

Internationally, look out for the below times:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Neagley come out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

All eight episodes will be released at the same time. Unlike weekly episodic drops for other Prime Video TV series, then, you won't need to wait around for new installment of Neagley.

As for the series' future, there's currently no public word on whether a second season has been greenlit. Hopefully, we won't be made to wait much longer for confirmation about its potential return.

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