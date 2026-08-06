Grand Theft Auto 5 actor Robert Bogue says he auditioned for over 60 GTA 6 roles

He says he "badly wanted to work on GTA 6 ," but Rockstar Games never called him back

Bogue is known for playing FIB agent Steve Haines in GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 actor Robert Bogue has revealed that he auditioned for more than 60 roles in Grand Theft Auto 6, but Rockstar Games never called back.

This comes from a recent chat conducted by X user Burak, who direct messaged Bogue on Instagram to ask him questions about GTA 6 (via IGN).

The actor, who is known for playing FIB agent Steve Haines in GTA 5, revealed that he auditioned for over 60 characters, big and small, but Rockstar didn't respond or provide any other feedback.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

"I'm a little bit down on Rockstar right now," Bogue told Burak. "I had such a great time working with them. [...] I so badly wanted to work on GTA 6. I must've auditioned for over 60 characters. Some were big, some were small. I didn't care. I just wanted to be in it. I didn't get any of them, and they never called me about any of them. I was so disappointed.

"I thought maybe they have an unofficial policy where they don't reuse actors, because I thought, 'You're gonna say no to me 60 times? Even for a small character?' So, I'm a little frustrated by them. I feel like someone who's in love with a girl and then she just dumped me."

Bogue stated he doesn't know any details about GTA 6 beyond what's been released to the public, and following the chat, said that he didn't want to put Rockstar in hot water with his comments, but it was the truth.

"I'm sorry to throw Rockstar under the bus publicly about how many auditions I've had, but the truth is the truth," he said. "At the end of the day, the actor's life is about rejection. It's just, sometimes you need a victory once in a while."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GTA 6 arrives on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

In case you missed it, Rockstar just announced that a special presentation for GTA 6 will be revealed on August 27. Titled Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look, the video will premiere on Netflix and later be available on YouTube.