'Bringing the game to console for the first time' means that ArenaNet 'can reach a much wider group of players' as devs say they want to offer an 'invitation' for everybody to play Guild Wars 3 together by bringing it to PS5 and PC — but not Xbox
A Guild Wars 3 beta is scheduled for Fall 2027
- Guild Wars 3 is the first game in the series to launch on both PC and console
- Studio head Colin Johanson says it will allow the game to "reach a much wider group of players" on PS5 and PC
- ArenaNet wants new players to take their first plunge into Guild Wars with the upcoming game
Guild Wars 3 will be the first game in the MMORPG franchise to launch on both console and PC, and ArenaNet thinks it will encourage newcomers to take their first steps into the Guild Wars series.
"With us bringing the game to console for the first time, [and] with us launching on Steam from day one on our own platform, we can reach a much wider group of players," said studio head Colin Johanson during a guided presentation TechRadar Gaming attended at Gamescom.
Speaking about the game's setting, which takes place 1000 years before the first Guild Wars game in the ancient land of Orr, Johanson explained that the game will appeal to hardcore fans who have been eager to learn more about the lore for years.
Exploring this highly anticipated era means ArenaNet could welcome new players with no Guild Wars experience, since the game is essentially a prequel and newcomers won't be required to play the first two games to understand what's going on.
"Everyone's going to learn it all together, and if you're a big Guild Wars fan, you'll know what some of the species are and some of the characters or some of the locations," the studio head said. "But for the most part, everybody is on equal footing."
The direction also means the studio could draw more players by launching the game on both PC and PlayStation 5; it's unclear right now whether the game could eventually get an Xbox release as well.
"We really wanted to have an invitation for everybody to come play Guild Wars 3 together and feel like this could be their first Guild Wars game that they haven't played before," Johanson added.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Guild Wars 3 is now in development and doesn't have a release date, but a beta is scheduled for Fall 2027.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
- Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.