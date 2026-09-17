Guild Wars 3 is the first game in the series to launch on both PC and console

Studio head Colin Johanson says it will allow the game to "reach a much wider group of players" on PS5 and PC

ArenaNet wants new players to take their first plunge into Guild Wars with the upcoming game

Guild Wars 3 will be the first game in the MMORPG franchise to launch on both console and PC, and ArenaNet thinks it will encourage newcomers to take their first steps into the Guild Wars series.

"With us bringing the game to console for the first time, [and] with us launching on Steam from day one on our own platform, we can reach a much wider group of players," said studio head Colin Johanson during a guided presentation TechRadar Gaming attended at Gamescom.

Speaking about the game's setting, which takes place 1000 years before the first Guild Wars game in the ancient land of Orr, Johanson explained that the game will appeal to hardcore fans who have been eager to learn more about the lore for years.

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Exploring this highly anticipated era means ArenaNet could welcome new players with no Guild Wars experience, since the game is essentially a prequel and newcomers won't be required to play the first two games to understand what's going on.

"Everyone's going to learn it all together, and if you're a big Guild Wars fan, you'll know what some of the species are and some of the characters or some of the locations," the studio head said. "But for the most part, everybody is on equal footing."

The direction also means the studio could draw more players by launching the game on both PC and PlayStation 5; it's unclear right now whether the game could eventually get an Xbox release as well.

"We really wanted to have an invitation for everybody to come play Guild Wars 3 together and feel like this could be their first Guild Wars game that they haven't played before," Johanson added.

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Guild Wars 3 is now in development and doesn't have a release date, but a beta is scheduled for Fall 2027.