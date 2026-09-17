Will Samsung and Qualcomm’s organic bridge technology make AI processors more powerful and cheaper to produce?

A collaboration between Samsung and Qualcomm aims to harness 'organic bridge' technology to reduce costs for AI CPUs

The process is being developed for 2.1D packaging, a lower-cost integration than 2.5D , where silicon, glass, or ceramic materials are used

Resins and composites are among the organic materials typically used in semiconductor integration

Samsung and Qualcomm have collaborated on a new type of CPU that takes advantage of organic materials for integration between layers, rather than silicon or its alternatives.

Described as an “organic bridge,” the technology is intended for AI semiconductors.

The development of what has been named 2.1D packaging is aimed at reducing costs in AI chip fabrication, where 2.5D packaging is typically used. 2.5D chips rely on silicon, glass, or ceramic for connectivity between layers of microcircuits. With 2.1D, however, the use of organic material improves bandwidth.

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The organic bridge

The key element of the 2.1D packaging is the organic bridge. It’s a technology adopted (and shrunk down) from PCB manufacture, and can reduce reduce production costs while boosting assembly. In short, it is a mass producer’s dream.

Rather than the silicon (or an inorganic alternative), the organic bridge is a layer cut from resin or polymer. Its purpose is to connect multiple microcircuit dies, while providing insulation, as with silicon. However, the organic bridge has been proved to be more efficient, and can be produced more easily at scale. In addition, the organic bridge solves the supply chain issues surrounding silicon.

Development of the technology for die fabrication appears to have commenced around October 2024, when a patent for “interconnected bridge” technology was filed.

With the drive towards increased AI data centers in full swing, the 2.1D processor packaging could prove pivotal in delivering the predicted benefits of artificial intelligence.

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Multiple partners

Qualcomm isn’t the only partner Samsung is working with on organic bridge technology. Various other companies have also expressed an interest in developing chips with 2.1D packaging.

The significance of the drive to build 2.1D packaging for AI chips has not gone unnoticed by other companies in the tech industry. Korean magazine TheElec suggests that other Samsung customers are interested in working with the giant’s Samsung Electro-Mechanics subsidiary to develop 2.1D. If true, this would suggest that 2.1D is being widely considered as one solution to the the cost and energy demands of AI processing.

Samsung isn’t the only chip maker working on 2.1D packaging. Intel Foundry Services has its own process in development, as does TSMC, which has expanded into 2.1D packaging after dominating the 2.5D market.

It seems that work between Samsung and Qualcomm has been ongoing for the past year, which indicates that it might be some time before any production-ready AI chips with 2.1D packaging are available.

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