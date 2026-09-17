Rockstar Games has announced 'Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album'

The official soundtrack features 34 original tracks, and the first six can be listened to today on all major streaming services

The 'Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album' - Limited-Edition Vinyl has already sold out, but a separate exclusive vinyl and CD are still available for pre-order

Rockstar Games has announced 'Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album', GTA 6's official soundtrack that will launch alongside the game.

The upcoming soundtrack album is now available to pre-save on all major music streaming services, and will be released on vinyl and CD, including three exclusives available only for pre-order here.

Featuring 34 original tracks that "capture the electric energy of Grand Theft Auto 6’s world of Vice City and Leonida", the album features "a genre-defying roster of the most exciting artists in the world", with tracks from artists like Yung Lean, Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, Morgan Wallen, Keith Richards, and more.

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As a small teaser, Rockstar has also released the first six singles featured on the album. We'll list them below.

Yung Lean – That's It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Travis Scott – RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic

Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need

Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000

Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City

Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album - CD costs £10.99 / $19.98, while Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album - Vinyl costs £44.99 / $49.98.

Then there's the more expensive Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album - Limited-Edition Vinyl priced at £108.99 / $124.98, featuring two transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid, exclusive new artwork, and packaging designs.

Unfortunately, this edition quickly sold out after its announcement, and it's unclear whether more stock will be available. All editions are expected to ship November 20, one day after GTA 6 launches.

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Rockstar noted that "exclusive vinyl disc colorways, each featuring unique new art" will also be available at Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Urban Outfitters, and indie retailers.

"Stay tuned for more details about the music of Grand Theft Auto 6, including the dynamic score, the next evolution of in-game radio, and more," the studio said.