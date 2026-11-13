NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 13 (game #1251)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, November 12 (game #1250).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1251) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PRESS

BARGE

SCROLL

WATER SKIER

SURF

TEASER

WAVES

TRAILER

TRUST

EXPOSURE

SEARCH

FREEZE

COVERAGE

GLIDER

PUBLICITY

BROWSE

NYT Connections today (game #1251) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Online activities

Online activities GREEN: Put yourself out there

Put yourself out there BLUE: They need to be pulled

They need to be pulled PURPLE: Begin with a clever organ

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1251) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: USE THE INTERNET

USE THE INTERNET GREEN: MEDIA ATTENTION

MEDIA ATTENTION BLUE: THINGS THAT ARE TOWED

THINGS THAT ARE TOWED PURPLE: BRAIN ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1251) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1251, are…

YELLOW: USE THE INTERNET: BROWSE, SCROLL, SEARCH, SURF

BROWSE, SCROLL, SEARCH, SURF GREEN: MEDIA ATTENTION: COVERAGE, EXPOSURE, PRESS, PUBLICITY

COVERAGE, EXPOSURE, PRESS, PUBLICITY BLUE: THINGS THAT ARE TOWED: BARGE, GLIDER, TRAILER, WATER SKIER

BARGE, GLIDER, TRAILER, WATER SKIER PURPLE: BRAIN ____: FREEZE, TEASER, TRUST, WAVES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I made some really bad groups today. First, I connected SURF, WAVES, FREEZE and BARGE, thinking that water was the link. Then I saw a thread between SCROLL, TRAILER, TEASER and PRESS, which I thought was something vaguely to do with online advertising.

Thankfully, I got my act together after this Brain FREEZE (although I did overlook that too) and, great journalist that I obviously am, realized I’d missed four terms connected to MEDIA ATTENTION.

With just eight tiles left there was still time for me to make another error — adding WAVES to a group I belatedly recognised as THINGS THAT ARE TOWED.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, November 12, 2026, game #1250)

YELLOW: "GADZOOKS!": GOOD HEAVENS, GREAT SCOTT, HOLY SMOKES, JIMINY CRICKET

GOOD HEAVENS, GREAT SCOTT, HOLY SMOKES, JIMINY CRICKET GREEN: STARTING WITH VARIATIONS: CHANGE PURSE, FLUX CAPACITOR, SHIFT DRESS, SWING SET

CHANGE PURSE, FLUX CAPACITOR, SHIFT DRESS, SWING SET BLUE: ENDING IN WAYS TO COOK THINGS: ARCTIC CHAR, COMEDY ROAST, DOC BROWN, YOU'RE TOAST

ARCTIC CHAR, COMEDY ROAST, DOC BROWN, YOU'RE TOAST PURPLE: STARTING WITH BEST PICTURE OSCAR WINNERS: GLADIATOR SANDALS, MARTY MCFLY, MOONLIGHT SONATA, ROCKY ROAD