The RTX PRO 5500 runs the exact same GB202 configuration as the RTX 5090 that launched at $1,999 — the added 52GB of VRAM costs professionals an eyewatering $16,000 markup

The RTX PRO 5500 uses the same GB202 configuration as the RTX 5090: 170 SMs and 21,760 CUDA cores

It is not a complete rebadge, however; it comes with a different board, 84GB of ECC memory, a narrower bus, and pro features

Leaks and a board partner suggest GB202 is shifting from the 5090 to RTX PRO cards, though Nvidia denies discontinuation

Nvidia insists the GeForce RTX 5090 has not been discontinued, but its GPU keeps turning up elsewhere, with the latest emerging as the RTX PRO 5500, a workstation card that US reseller SHI Government Solutions listed recently at $17,999.

That overlap has fueled claims that Nvidia is simply rebadging its gaming flagship as a pro card to maximize profits while abandoning gamers.

The reality, however, might be more nuanced, and arguably more consequential for anyone still hoping to buy a 5090.

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The same chip in a different card with a very different price tag?

On paper, the RTX 5090 and RTX 5500 Pro have almost everything that matters for compute. Both use the GB202 die with 170 of its 192 streaming multiprocessors enabled, giving each 21,760 CUDA cores, 680 Tensor cores, and 96 MB of L2 cache.

It would therefore not be a far cry to suggest that Nvidia essentially took the RTX 5090, slapped on higher-capacity memory, and launched it as the RTX 5500 Pro. There are, however, some differences in the boards around that silicon.

As we reported when the card appeared in September 2026, the RTX PRO 5500 packs 84GB of ECC GDDR7 memory using 28 3GB modules split across both sides of the board, compared to 32GB on the 5090. It runs that memory over a narrower, slower interface, so bandwidth falls to 1,398GB/s from the 5090's 1,792GB/s, a 22% cut.

The GPU is rated for 600W rather than 575W, can be split into two isolated 42GB instances, ships with professional drivers, and is built for rack-mounted workstations with blower or liquid cooling. So one could argue that no 5090 is being pulled off a shelf and relabeled. What the two products share here is the silicon, and it's the scarce part at a time when one can't find an RTX 5090 anywhere close to MSRP on shelves.

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Here is the detail that makes the 5500 more than just another workstation card. Of the GB202 products in Tom's Hardware's comparison, only the RTX 5090 and the RTX PRO 5500 use the 170-SM configuration. The RTX PRO 6000 uses a higher bin at 188 SMs, the 6000D uses 156, and the RTX PRO 5000 uses 110. By that measure, the 5500 is the first pro card built to draw on exactly the dies that previously had one main home: the 5090.

The economics of where those dies go are stark: The RTX 5090 launched at $1,999. In October 2026, Reuters reported that ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent had ordered more than three million RTX PRO 5500s at about $11,400 each, while the SHI listing puts its MSRP at $17,999.

The same GPU configuration is worth roughly 5.7 times its gaming launch price in a Chinese bulk order, and about nine times at that US list price. An extra 52GB of GDDR7 memory is not cheap in the current memory market, but it does not come anywhere close to explaining a gap of that size. Nvidia therefore earns substantially more profit per die in a 5500 than in a 5090, making it a no-brainer to supply the former rather than the latter.

Demand also sharpens the trade-off: Reuters' sources said total Chinese orders for the export-compliant card had passed six million, while Nvidia could make no more than three million of them in 2027. If those figures are close, Nvidia has more buyers for the 5500 than it can supply, which leaves little commercial reason to send a 170-SM die anywhere else, resulting in the RTX 5090 shortage we see worldwide.

Not discontinued, just not available?

The idea that GB202 is being reassigned did not start with the 5500's price tag. On October 10 2-26, leaker MEGAsizeGPU claimed that "all future GB202 supplies are RTX Pro exclusive," while a second account, hongxing2020, shared what it described as a factory notice saying Nvidia would stop making every RTX 5090 model, including China's D variants, as TweakTown reported.

Two days later, Darren Allan at TechRadar predicted that any end would not be announced. Instead, Nvidia would allocate so few chips that "stock will effectively dwindle to next to nothing."

Nvidia's response, when it came, was carefully worded. Speaking in Taipei on October 16, SVP Jeff Fisher said that "although the RTX 5090 has other variants, it has definitely not been discontinued." He acknowledged that supply was constrained, but neither he nor Nvidia has said how GB202 output is divided between the 5090 and the other products built on the same chip.

A denial of discontinuation is not a denial of reallocation, however, but the proof continued to pile on: Ten days later, German overclocker der8auer reported that an unnamed Nvidia board partner, while never told the 5090 was end-of-life, could no longer order the GB202 and 32GB memory kit it needs to build one, nor place backorders as it had during earlier shortages, according to Wccftech.

A cooler supplier also told him that two partners had cut RTX 5090 cooler orders for the first quarter of 2027 and placed none for the second. Those accounts are anonymous and secondhand, but they fit a pattern in which the 5090 is never formally discontinued, just starved.

Anyone looking for a literal rebadge should look at China's gray market. In late October, Hong Kong outlet HKEPC shared a video, covered by Wccftech, that appears to show hundreds of retail RTX 5090s in a Chinese facility, where technicians strip the GPU and memory from each card and move them onto custom boards with dual-slot blower coolers for AI servers. HKEPC was also the source of September's photos of 5090s stacked on pallets, which TechRadar Pro reported may have been AI-generated, so the footage deserves some caution.

In September, Chinese manufacturer Suqiao also listed a modified 96GB RTX 5090 on Alibaba for $3,888, according to Tom's Hardware, though the listing's own memory specifications did not fully add up. Third parties, in other words, are already turning gaming cards into high-memory AI cards for a fraction of what Nvidia charges for its official equivalent.

Nvidia does not need to rebadge the RTX 5090. The RTX PRO 5500 lets it sell the same GPU configuration at several times the price into a market with more demand than supply, without ever announcing that its gaming flagship is gone. Interestingly, its product page still lists the 5500 as coming soon, with no official price.

Until Nvidia says how it is dividing GB202 between gamers and workstation buyers, "not discontinued" and "not available" can both be true at once. For gamers, that distinction is unlikely to matter much.

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