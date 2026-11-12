Microsoft Outlook is down for many: Here's what we know

Microsoft Outlook might be down for many. Reports of outages from across the US started coming in around 12:30 PM ET. On DownDetector, there are over 120,000 concurrent reports.

Other connected services like Microsoft Teams. Microsoft 365, Copilot, and Ondreive are also gettign reports. More tellingly,. we could not open Microsoft's own services status ((https://status.cloud.microsoft/) page to check on the status of Microsoft services.

Microsoft's cloud services, Azure, also had reports of service issues, which may account for the wide-spread nature of these outages.

On social media, people have bene reporting their inability to reach the services like Outlook. On X (formerly Twitter) is where we saw evidence that the outage may extend globally.

Follow along as we track this continuing, and apparently widespread Outlook outage.