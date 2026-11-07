NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 7 (game #1245)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 6 (game #1244).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1245) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

POLO

EASTER

NEW

CLONE

RHODE

RINGER

SOON

TREASURE

HENLEY

BOUNTY

NORTH

CANE

SPOILS

SOUTH

RAGLAN

BOOTY

NYT Connections today (game #1245) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Shiver me timbers and give me the loot

Shiver me timbers and give me the loot GREEN: Garment types

Garment types BLUE: Disunited states

Disunited states PURPLE: Finishing with rough weather

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1245) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PIRATE'S PLUNDER

PIRATE'S PLUNDER GREEN: KINDS OF SHIRTS

KINDS OF SHIRTS BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF U.S. STATE NAMES

FIRST WORDS OF U.S. STATE NAMES PURPLE: ENDS OF STORM TYPES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1245) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1245, are…

YELLOW: PIRATE'S PLUNDER: BOOTY, BOUNTY, SPOILS, TREASURE

BOOTY, BOUNTY, SPOILS, TREASURE GREEN: KINDS OF SHIRTS: HENLEY, POLO, RAGLAN, RINGER

HENLEY, POLO, RAGLAN, RINGER BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF U.S. STATE NAMES: NEW, NORTH, RHODE, SOUTH

NEW, NORTH, RHODE, SOUTH PURPLE: ENDS OF STORM TYPES: CANE, CLONE, EASTER, SOON

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

After landing PIRATE’S PLUNDER (all great words to describe some stolen loot from a tropical island) I floundered on the next group.

Initially I thought we were looking for islands, so I linked EASTER, RHODE, SOUTH and NORTH. Fortunately this error gave me a “one away” and I realized that instead it must be a group about US States.

From here, with eight tiles remaining, KINDS OF SHIRTS was easier to see — a good thing, as I was utterly blind to the tiles featuring ENDS OF STORM TYPES.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, November 6, 2026, game #1244)

YELLOW: COMPOSITION: CONSTITUTION, FABRIC, MAKEUP, STRUCTURE

CONSTITUTION, FABRIC, MAKEUP, STRUCTURE GREEN: COPY: BACKUP, EXTRA, REPLACEMENT, SPARE

BACKUP, EXTRA, REPLACEMENT, SPARE BLUE: KINDS OF TRUCKS: FLATBED, PICKUP, SEMI, TANKER

FLATBED, PICKUP, SEMI, TANKER PURPLE: ENDING IN PARTS OF THE EYE: HOT ROD, OSIRIS, TRAFFIC CONE, WOOLENS