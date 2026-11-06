NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, November 6 (game #978)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, November 5 (game #977).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #978) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Autumn walk in the woods

NYT Strands today (game #978) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHORE

GROSS

SLAVE

PENCE

VALE

CHART

FLAT

FATAL

NYT Strands today (game #978) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #978) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 1st column • Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #978) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #978, are…

HUSK

LEAVES

MOSS

PINECONE

ACORN

TWIG

BRANCH

SPANGRAM: FORESTFLOOR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Once I got the spangram this game became quite easy, with ACORN and TWIG running alongside it, but it was far from a walk in the woods up to this point.

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Fortunately, while I struggled to find some autumnal words I did find plenty of non-game words, so took a hint. HUSK wasn’t the easiest of starters, but from here the rest of the game made sense.

Autumn-ness has become quite the trend in recent years. After decades of being in the shadow of the other seasons it is almost as if Autumn hired itself a PR company to make us feel as if we can’t live without pumpkin spice lattes, cozy fires and oversized scarves.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, November 5, game #977)

WIND

BREAD

FAITH

GROUND

DANCING

CHARACTER

SPANGRAM: GIVEMEABREAK