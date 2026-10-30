NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, October 30 (game #971)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, October 29 (game #970).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #971) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… All charged up

NYT Strands today (game #971) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

JUGGLE

CITY

LUCK

DICE

GLUE

TARP

NYT Strands today (game #971) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #971) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #971) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #971, are…

JUICE

ELECTRICITY

POWER

ENERGY

SPARK

CURRENT

SPANGRAM: PLUGGEDIN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As nice as it is to be congratulated for completing a round without the need of any hints, missing out on a Spangram First makes it far from perfect — especially when you've spotted it immediately after the first game word.

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The reason for my Spangram blindness was a rare outing for the letter J, something that is rarely seen on the Strands board, making JUICE impossible to resist connecting.

From here on it was low-wattage fare with little to, erm, get the brain fired up.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, October 29, game #970)

WORM

FIRE

TONGUE

SNAKE

NEWT

BUBBLE

LIZARD

BLOOD

SPANGRAM: CAULDRON