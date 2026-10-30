NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 30 (game #1237)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 29 (game #1236).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1237) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DEMON

PIT

HANDS

WINGS

SHUTTER

GLUM

CURTAIN

SHADE

DRAPE

FLASH

RUG

GRANGE

LENS

PILLOW

BACKDROP

VIEWFINDER

NYT Connections today (game #1237) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Bits required for a snapshot

Bits required for a snapshot GREEN: Found on Broadway

Found on Broadway BLUE: A word that rhymes with “glow” in common

A word that rhymes with “glow” in common PURPLE: Altered food

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1237) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A CAMERA

PARTS OF A CAMERA GREEN: AROUND A THEATER STAGE

AROUND A THEATER STAGE BLUE: THROW____

THROW____ PURPLE: FRUIT WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1237) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1237, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A CAMERA: FLASH, LENS, SHUTTER, VIEWFINDER

FLASH, LENS, SHUTTER, VIEWFINDER GREEN: AROUND A THEATER STAGE: BACKDROP, CURTAIN, PIT, WINGS

BACKDROP, CURTAIN, PIT, WINGS BLUE: THROW____: HANDS, PILLOW, RUG, SHADE

HANDS, PILLOW, RUG, SHADE PURPLE: FRUIT WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED: DEMON, DRAPE, GLUM, GRANGE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I got confused by home furnishings twice in this game.

The first time I was thinking that I was collecting a group of things you’d put around a window — SHADE, CURTAIN, SHUTTER, DRAPE. Then later on, things you’d use to dress up a room: RUG, THROW, DRAPE and PILLOW.

Fortunately, on both occasions I was able to recover and put some actual groups together, but it was all a bit of a struggle.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, October 29, 2026, game #1236)

YELLOW: THINGS YOU PUT COINS INTO: PARKING METER, PAYPHONE, PIGGY BANK, WISHING WELL

PARKING METER, PAYPHONE, PIGGY BANK, WISHING WELL GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH PENGUINS: ANTARCTICA, EMPEROR, TUXEDO, WADDLE

ANTARCTICA, EMPEROR, TUXEDO, WADDLE BLUE: ENDS OF FAMOUS FONTS: GOTHIC, ROMAN, SANS, TYPEWRITER

GOTHIC, ROMAN, SANS, TYPEWRITER PURPLE: THINGS THAT FEATURE THREE COLORS: CALICO, CANDY CORN, NEAPOLITAN, TRAFFIC LIGHT