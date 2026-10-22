NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 23 (game #1230)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 22 (game #1229).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1230) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EXTENSION

LOVE

DIRECT

POWER

SPINAL

VOCAL

DRIVER

DISTANCE

PHONE

TIME

UPDATE

OPEN

FRANK

FORCE

DOUBLE

PLUGIN

NYT Connections today (game #1230) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Say exactly what you mean

Say exactly what you mean GREEN: Add to a PC

Add to a PC BLUE: Do the math with these

Do the math with these PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “cap”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1230) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FORTHRIGHT

FORTHRIGHT GREEN: THINGS YOU INSTALL ON A COMPUTER

THINGS YOU INSTALL ON A COMPUTER BLUE: QUANTITIES IN A FORMULA FOR POWER

QUANTITIES IN A FORMULA FOR POWER PURPLE: _____ TAP

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1230) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1230, are…

YELLOW: FORTHRIGHT: DIRECT, FRANK, OPEN, VOCAL

DIRECT, FRANK, OPEN, VOCAL GREEN: THINGS YOU INSTALL ON A COMPUTER: DRIVER, EXTENSION, PLUGIN, UPDATE

DRIVER, EXTENSION, PLUGIN, UPDATE BLUE: QUANTITIES IN A FORMULA FOR POWER: DISTANCE, FORCE, POWER, TIME

DISTANCE, FORCE, POWER, TIME PURPLE: _____ TAP: DOUBLE, LOVE, PHONE, SPINAL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’ll be honest, I had never heard of the expression “love tap” but gambled that LOVE was the most likely candidate to join SPINAL, PHONE, and DOUBLE.

My leap in the dark paid off and I was rewarded with a Purple First — a great way to end the week and I hope you joined me. As Nigel Tufnel put it in This is Spinal Tap: "It's such a fine line between stupid, and uh… clever."

Thankfully, I didn’t let my triumph go to my head and managed to see THINGS YOU INSTALL ON A COMPUTER and FORTHRIGHT without slipping up.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, October 22, 2026, game #1229)

YELLOW: PARTS TO BE GRASPED: GRIP, HANDLE, HILT, KNOB

GRIP, HANDLE, HILT, KNOB GREEN: KINDS OF SCULPTURES: BUST, MOBILE, RELIEF, STATUE

BUST, MOBILE, RELIEF, STATUE BLUE: AMERICAN FOOTBALL POSITIONS: END, GUARD, SAFETY, TACKLE

END, GUARD, SAFETY, TACKLE PURPLE: STARTS OF BEDDING: BLANK, COMFORT, PILL, SHE