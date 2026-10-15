NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 16 (game #1223)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 15 (game #1222).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1223) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HUNGARY

HUNGRY

HIPPO

CHICKEN

CHIP

CHAD

COOLIDGE

CYRUS

SPAN

MARK

LAOS

NICK

PARAGUAY

SMARTIES

BULGARI

SCRATCH

NYT Connections today (game #1223) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Paint repair required

Paint repair required GREEN: Nations without a coastline

Nations without a coastline BLUE: Nations with something absent

Nations with something absent PURPLE: Fashionable to begin with

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1223) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SURFACE IMPERFECTIONS

SURFACE IMPERFECTIONS GREEN: LANDLOCKED COUNTRIES

LANDLOCKED COUNTRIES BLUE: EUROPEAN COUNTRIES MINUS A LETTER

EUROPEAN COUNTRIES MINUS A LETTER PURPLE: STARTING WITH WORDS FOR "STYLISH"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1223) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1223, are…

YELLOW: SURFACE IMPERFECTIONS: CHIP, MARK, NICK, SCRATCH

CHIP, MARK, NICK, SCRATCH GREEN: LANDLOCKED COUNTRIES: CHAD, HUNGARY, LAOS, PARAGUAY

CHAD, HUNGARY, LAOS, PARAGUAY BLUE: EUROPEAN COUNTRIES MINUS A LETTER: BULGARI, CYRUS, HUNGRY, SPAN

BULGARI, CYRUS, HUNGRY, SPAN PURPLE: STARTING WITH WORDS FOR "STYLISH": CHICKEN, COOLIDGE, HIPPO, SMARTIES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Having HUNGRY and HIPPO beside each other on the board, not to mention HUNGRY and HUNGARY, was very distracting. Fortunately I managed to focus and completed the game without a hitch.

I got the four EUROPEAN COUNTRIES MINUS A LETTER first, but it was a toss of a coin between that and the quartet of LANDLOCKED COUNTRIES.

Once again I managed to get Yellow last, which is something of an achievement considering that it was the most straightforward of today's groups and required no lateral thinking. Perhaps Hungry Hippo was a mental distraction after all.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, October 15, 2026, game #1222)

YELLOW: WAYS TO PRESERVE FOOD: CURE, DRY, PICKLE, SMOKE

CURE, DRY, PICKLE, SMOKE GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN SCORE IN SPORTS: BASKET, GOAL, RUN, TOUCHDOWN

BASKET, GOAL, RUN, TOUCHDOWN BLUE: LOWEST PART: BASE, BOTTOM, FOOT, FOUNDATION

BASE, BOTTOM, FOOT, FOUNDATION PURPLE: LOW LANDFORMS WITH A LETTER CHANGED: CANNON, FORGE, RACINE, VOLLEY