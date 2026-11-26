Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, November 26 (game #1767)
My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going
A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, November 25 (game #1766).
Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,500 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today — or scroll down further for the answers.
Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Quordle today (game #1767) — hint #1 — Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #1767) — hint #2 — repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.
Quordle today (game #1767) — hint #3 — uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #1767) — hint #4 — starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #1767) — hint #5 — starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• S
• C
• R
• F
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #1767) — the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #1767, are…
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- SHARP
- COPSE
- REBUT
- FLECK
A really, really easy Quordle today, in both Classic and Sequence form. Really, this game doesn't have to be difficult if you begin with three start words like I do — the problem only comes if you waste a couple of guesses, at which point the three-starters thing can count against you. But on a day like today, it just makes everything so simple as to not really be a challenge.
I should probably make life more difficult for myself simply to get the old gray matter working, but then again that would be too much like hard work (and there's always Connections for that).
Daily Sequence today (game #1767) — the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1767, are…
- DROOL
- FLASK
- SPLAT
- REBUS
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #1766, Wednesday, 25 November: PULPY, LEACH, ROUTE, MOURN
- Quordle #1765, Tuesday, 24 November: DUNCE, BOOST, BEAST, ODDLY
- Quordle #1764, Monday, 23 November: RAINY, BAGGY, CADDY, MOVIE
- Quordle #1763, Sunday, 22 November: FAINT, GOLLY, JAUNT, KNELT
- Quordle #1762, Saturday, 21 November: GRIPE, SOLID, SHAME, CRUEL
- Quordle #1761, Friday, 20 November: GRIEF, MINOR, ABUSE, KEBAB
- Quordle #1760, Thursday, 19 November: GREEN, COCOA, ROWDY, ALIBI
- Quordle #1759, Wednesday, 18 November: CREEK, MACHO, SLUSH, MINUS
- Quordle #1758, Tuesday, 17 November: SLUNG, WAGON, TESTY, ORGAN
- Quordle #1757, Monday, 16 November: RAZOR, TUBER, MOUTH, ALOUD
- Quordle #1756, Sunday, 15 November: BIRCH, BLIND, UNITY, SCALP
- Quordle #1755, Saturday, 14 November: STAIN, ANGER, SHRUG, COLOR
- Quordle #1754, Friday, 13 November: BRAND, FIBER, STOOL, STASH
- Quordle #1753, Thursday, 12 November: GLOBE, MURAL, WORTH, FRANK
- Quordle #1752, Wednesday, 11 November: OVERT, SOLAR, REVEL, BRAVO
- Quordle #1751, Tuesday, 10 November: SHIRE, DOPEY, FICUS, RIDGE
- Quordle #1750, Monday, 9 November: UNMET, SINEW, NADIR, VOGUE
- Quordle #1749, Sunday, 8 November: GREED, SPINE, STONY, OPIUM
- Quordle #1748, Saturday, 7 November: PROUD, ROCKY, FLAKY, MONTH
- Quordle #1747, Friday, 6 November: CHARD, THORN, COVER, OUTER
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).
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