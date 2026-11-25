BADBOX 3.0 generates 40 billion fraudulent advertising requests every day

Cheap Android TV boxes have become tools for large-scale advertising fraud

BADBOX 3.0 software has links to Chinese electronics manufacturer TXCZ

Cybercriminals have turned inexpensive television streaming equipment into tools for an advertising fraud operation generating unprecedented volumes of fraudulent transactions.

The operation, identified as BADBOX 3.0, compromises internet-connected devices and uses their computing capabilities to simulate advertising activity without owners knowing.

The original BADBOX operation was exposed in 2023, prompting investigations and disruption efforts against its infrastructure and infected devices.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Cheap streaming devices become a conduit for advertising fraud

At its height, the network produced approximately 40 billion advertising bid requests daily, exceeding the previous record holder VASTFLUX by more than threefold.

Research conducted by HUMAN Security's Satori Threat Intelligence team uncovered the operation through investigations involving compromised consumer electronics.

The affected products include cheap TV boxes manufactured in mainland China, running open source Android software without Google's official certification.

These devices differ from genuine Android TV products and lack the security verification associated with Google's certified hardware ecosystem.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some of them reportedly contain malicious components before reaching customers, while other units acquire the malware after connecting to internet services.

Once activated, hidden programs communicate with remote control servers, downloading additional components responsible for generating fraudulent advertising activity.

These programs display commercial videos inside invisible windows, allowing advertisements to run without appearing on television screens.

The malicious software also manufactures advertising requests that imitate legitimate connected television applications, deceiving advertising systems into treating artificial traffic as genuine.

This allows operators to collect advertising revenue through activity that neither television owners nor legitimate advertisers knowingly authorized.

“BADBOX 3.0 is the largest ad fraud operation by bid volume ever publicly disclosed, and it ran on cheap TV boxes sitting in people’s living rooms,” said Gavin Reid, Chief Information Security Officer, HUMAN.

The investigation also found that criminals were secretly using infected devices to share their owners' internet connections with other people through proxy services.

Researchers identified 11 such networks, allowing criminals to make money from victims' internet connections in addition to fraudulent advertising.

HUMAN investigators traced parts of BADBOX 3.0's malicious software to TXCZ, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, through several technical links.

These included websites, remote control servers, preinstalled applications and online repositories associated with the manufacturer.

The investigation also connected the operation to IpMoYu, a residential proxy network previously linked to BADBOX 2.0.

Researchers believe the criminals have since developed a successor called PXYEDGE, which retains parts of IpMoYu's infrastructure and software.

Researchers from Nokia independently reached similar findings in their own investigation of the proxy network.

Google had already taken legal action against operators of BADBOX 2.0 in July 2025 after investigations uncovered infected consumer devices.

However, the discovery of BADBOX 3.0 shows that the criminals have continued their activities using updated malware and new methods of distributing it.

HUMAN said its security systems can still detect malicious activities even when criminals route internet traffic through residential proxy networks.

The company also claims its advertising protection services help customers defend against fraudulent advertising generated by BADBOX 3.0.

The exact number of devices infected by BADBOX 3.0 remains unknown, despite the operation's international reach.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.