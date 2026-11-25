Dell, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro are reportedly asking for 25% to 45% more on AI server orders months after signing, citing surging memory costs as a key issue

GPU servers are reportedly up 20% to 30%, while memory-heavy CPU nodes have tripled or more, with memory prices up over 400% since 2024

Buyers are mostly paying anyway, while four vendors either declined or did not respond to requests for comment

Buying AI servers used to be simple, if expensive: agree on a price, sign the contract, wait for the racks to arrive.

That dynamic has now changed considerably, with the last step becoming where the real negotiation takes place, reports from the Financial Times have claimed.

The FT reported Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro have been going back to customers months after deals were signed and asking for substantially more money before delivery, with insiders familiar with the developments telling it that increases between signing and delivery have reached 25%, 30% and, on some orders, as much as 45%, with suppliers blaming the cost of memory.

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Paying up to avoid empty racks

The buyers named by FT are high-frequency and quantitative trading firms, including Jane Street, Optiver, and Hudson River Trading, all of which are expanding their data center footprints.

Most of those customers appear to be absorbing the increases. One person described "a significant disparity between the price initially agreed months in advance" and what firms end up paying on delivery, according to Seeking Alpha's summary of the FT report. Another, quoted by TechSpot, summed it up plainly: "the compute is valuable to us, and we'll pay for it."

For a trading firm, where idle capacity has a cost of its own, that is a rational calculation. It also tells suppliers exactly how much leverage they hold. The FT asked whether the affected buyers had contract clauses protecting them from post-signing changes, and Tom's Hardware reports that none would confirm or deny it.

HPE and Supermicro also declined to comment on the price adjustments, while Dell and Lenovo did not respond. Optiver and Hudson River Trading also declined to comment, and Jane Street did not respond.

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The FT points to memory as the main driver, citing JPMorgan research that puts the rise in memory prices at more than 400% since the start of 2024. The impact varies sharply by machine type. GPU servers have reportedly risen by at least 20% to 30%, while CPU nodes, where memory makes up a much larger share of the bill, have tripled or more.

That split is what you would expect. In a GPU server, the accelerators dominate the cost, so even a dramatic DRAM increase gets diluted across the system. In a conventional CPU node, memory is one of the biggest cost components, so the same increase hits far harder.

Relief is not close, either. Nvidia told some of its largest customers in August 2026 that servers built around its chips would cost more than 15% more on systems shipping from early 2027.

Micron has warned that supply will be much tighter in 2027 and 2028 than it was this year, and SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won has said the shortage could run until 2030. Dell vice chairman and COO Jeff Clarke told analysts on November 24 2026, "We think that crunch continues clearly into 2027," according to Yahoo Finance.

The anonymous figures are hard to test, but one case has now become a courtroom affair: In June 2026, XTX Finland Oy, part of the London-based algorithmic trading group XTX Markets, sued Dell Products Unlimited Company in Ireland's High Court, the Irish Times reported.

According to XTX, it agreed in November 2025 to buy 1,680 servers for a 15,000-square-meter data center at a fixed price of about $549 million, and paid an extra $5 million on top of the quote specifically to avoid exposure to future price increases.

Delivery then slipped by two months, and Dell said higher component costs meant XTX would have to pay a further $62 million to $70 million. Some $70 million has been placed in escrow. In an affidavit, XTX director Cameron Scott Hill said Dell was "embarrassed" by the situation.

Dell disputes XTX's claims: It said it was not willing to lose tens of millions of dollars on the deal, that it could not deliver on the terms it believed applied when the agreement was signed, and that other customers facing increases had gone to rival suppliers before coming back and accepting the adjustments. The case has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court and is due back in December.

Repricing has been in the small print for a year

None of this is hidden policy: Last December, internal Dell guidance reviewed by Business Insider warned that "ordering today for future delivery does not lock in current prices," as TechRadar Pro reported, at a time when the major OEMs were already planning server price rises of around 15%.

HPE went further in March: CEO Antonio Neri said the company had amended its quoting terms "with the right to reprice existing orders for commodity cost increases," TechRadar Pro reported, noting that memory and storage make up around half of a traditional server's bill of materials.

In August, HPE partly reversed course, guaranteeing quotes on most compute, storage, and GreenLake Flex deals below $1 million net with no adjustment between order and shipment, and doubling quote validity from 15 to 30 days, according to SDxCentral. That helps smaller buyers, but it does nothing at AI cluster scale. For context, XTX's order alone is more than 500 times that threshold.

Suppliers argue they have no choice, and an OEM that committed to a fixed price a year ago and must now buy DRAM at today's rates can genuinely lose money on a deal. Dell's latest results, published two days after the FT report, cut both ways. Revenue more than doubled to $54.9 billion, the AI server backlog hit a record $132.3 billion, and the operating income rate climbed 490 basis points to 14.2%, a gain CFO David Kennedy said was "driven primarily by scale and pricing discipline," according to Dell.

Gross margin, an arguably better gauge of what Dell charges relative to what it pays for parts, rose just 10 basis points to 21.2%. That suggests Dell is largely passing costs through rather than widening its spread, which supports the vendors' argument. What it doesn't explain is why a customer who paid specifically for price certainty should still carry those costs and the risks they carry.

For now, the answer comes down to leverage. Supply trails demand; buyers would rather pay than leave data halls empty, and suppliers know it. The December hearing in Dublin may be the first real test of whether a price guarantee on an AI server order still means anything. Until memory supply catches up, a signed purchase order looks less like a price and more like an estimate.

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