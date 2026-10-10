AI price gouging might have indirectly hit HP's notebook output as supplier reportedly halted shipment

Quanta reportedly halted HP notebook production for about a week after price talks stalled

The dispute centered around ODM-bought parts like PCBs, batteries and power chips, while HP already assumes most memory CPU and GPU costs directly

Shipments were resumed once HP executives renegotiated a hike

Quanta Computer, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer that builds a large share of HP's laptops, reportedly stopped producing HP notebooks for about a week in September 2026 after the two companies failed to agree on prices.

DigiTimes reports that Quanta cut off supply to press HP into paying more, drawing on a server business that has grown to dwarf its laptop operation.

A fuller account comes from Taiwan People News, which cites supply chain sources saying Quanta co-founder and vice chairman C.C. Leung personally ordered the halt once September negotiations stalled with production resuming only after senior HP executives stepped in with a cost adjustment that Quanta accepted.

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The story does lack official confirmation, as Quanta told the Taiwan People News that it "does not respond regarding individual customers," and German outlet heise reported that HP has not commented on the issue to date.

Despite this, something that would have been unimaginable only a few years ago, is now entirely plausible, even if one cant find direct evidence for it. The historical improbability has a reason: contract manufacturers rely on scale to spread their fixed costs, and a large order ties up purchasing, capacity and staffing, so even unattractive pricing rarely leads an ODM to switch off a major account.

Heise, which describes HP as Quanta's largest notebook customer, states that HP had refused to share rising production costs and insisted on previously agreed prices, unlike other PC brands, and that HP sent supply chain executives to Taiwan to deal with Leung directly. What it had to give up to get shipments going again has not been make public even as Digitimes states it forced HP to raise prices.

The two companies have some legal history here that seems prudent to highlight: HP won a $438.7 million optical drive price-fixing judgment against Quanta's subsidiary Quanta Storage before settling confidentially in June 2020.

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It is important to provide context: most of the more expensive components: GPUs, CPUs and RAM are all sourced directly by HP and it has already pushed price increases back to consumers. The parts Quanta buys on its own account are a different list: printed circuit boards, passive components, lithium batteries, power management chips and Wi-Fi chips, all of which have faced price pressure lately.

When those rise, the cost lands on Quanta unless the contract is reopened or renegotiated, and swapping in cheaper parts brings its own bill for redesign, certification and one-time engineering fees. Quanta seems to be extremely well-fed to want to bother with shouldering additional costs in an industry that is dwarfed by data center servers that make up as much as 80% of its revenue thanks to a surge in AI demand.

There is however a lack of corroborating evidence that this happened: Quanta does not break out shipments by customer, but its totals show no obvious September hole. The company shipped 4.2 million notebooks in September, up 61.5% from August and down 8.7% from a year earlier, according to the same Anue report.

There are reasons a halt might not show up in those totals. Quanta also builds laptops for Apple, including the MacBook Neo, and other customers' volumes could cover an HP gap relatively with ease. Alternatively a one-week production stop also need not become a one-week shipment gap if finished inventory was on hand or output was caught up before the month closed.

Irrespective of whatever happened and whatever was potentially agreed to in Taiwan, the bill flows downstream and consumers are ultimately asked to pay the price. For two decades, PC brands could make their contract manufacturers eat cost increases because those manufacturers had few better places to put their factories.

Quanta now has one if the account holds and other ODMs with fast-growing server businesses will have noticed that a week without HP did not sink Quanta. HP's competitors will have noticed the same too and it might factor into their own negotiations or renegotiations in the future even customers continue pony an increasingly large bill.

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