We recently reported on the analysts predicting more laptop price hikes, so locking in a well-specced machine now makes sense. And the deal that caught my eye is this 32GB, 1TB HP OmniBook 16 AI laptop.

• Best for: Remote workers and professionals who want a roomy, future-proof laptop now, before prices climb.

• The deal: The HP OmniBook 16 AI laptop is now $1300 (was $2400) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: For me, this is a real 'future-proof' buy. 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD are the parts most likely to get pricier, and a 50 TOPS NPU meets the Copilot+ PC bar for AI features, so this configuration should stay useful for years.

Save $1,100 HP OmniBook 16 AI: was $2,399.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon The OmniBook 16 AI has a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 with six cores and a 50 TOPS NPU, Radeon 840M integrated graphics, 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a 1080p IR camera with a privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6 and Windows 11 Pro.

Why we recommend it

Our report on laptop price hikes says analysts expect more increases ahead even as PC sales fall, which is why a laptop with plenty of memory and storage is a sensible buy now. We've had great experiences with HP's OmniBook line in the past. 32GB of RAM and a 1TB drive give it headroom that cheaper 16GB configurations lack, and the Copilot+ NPU covers Windows' AI features as they arrive.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $1,299.99, Amazon shows this as 46% off a $2,399.99 "typical price", but that figure comes from a third-party seller and may not reflect what this laptop usually costs. A better yardstick is the spec sheet: 32GB and 1TB at this price is strong value for a 16-inch touchscreen. Amazon Visa cardholders can also get $50 off on approval.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP OmniBook 16 AI laptop if... you want to buy a well-equipped 16-inch laptop now, before analysts' predicted price hikes arrive, and you value 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

❌ Skip the HP OmniBook 16 AI laptop if... you need a dedicated graphics card for gaming or video editing, want Wi-Fi 7, or prefer buying from HP or Amazon directly rather than a third-party seller, and we haven't tested this model ourselves.