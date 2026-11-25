If you're assembling an office desktop, high-end AI workstation, or a 3D rendering rig, choosing the right case determines how cool, and quiet, your PC runs under sustained use. So, I went looking for the best cases in the Black Friday sales (and no prizes for guessing that Newegg wins for price cuts).

For budget builders, Cooler Master TD500 Mesh ATX mid-tower case is now $60 (was $150) at Newegg. That $90 saving nets you a case with a polygonal mesh front for airflow, four pre-installed ARGB fans, a tempered glass side panel, and room for GPUs up to 410mm long.

For a studio or streamer show-stopper build, the Phanteks XT View Matrix mid-tower ATX case is $70 (was $100) with customizable 600-LED matrix display, near-seamless glass front and side panels, and support for back-connector motherboards. And for a workstation built for multi-core CPU and GPU workloads, the Fractal Design Torrent is a E-ATX mid-tower case priced at $188 (was $250).

Save $90 Cooler Master TD500: was $149.99 now $59.99 at Newegg An ATX mid-tower case that supports E-ATX, ATX, micro ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards. It comes with four CF120 ARGB fans (three in front, one at the rear), a polygonal mesh front panel, and a tempered glass side panel. It fits graphics cards up to 410mm long and CPU coolers up to 180mm tall, and it has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the front.

Save $0 Phanteks XT View Matrix: was $69.99 now $69.99 at Newegg A mid-tower case that supports E-ATX, ATX, micro ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards, including back-connector boards like ASUS BTF and MSI Project Zero. It has a 600-LED matrix display behind a fabric panel, tempered glass front and side panels, three pre-installed D-RGB fans, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 front port, room for GPUs up to 415mm and CPU coolers up to 184mm, and a top mount for a 360mm radiator.

Save $62 Fractal Design Torrent : was $249.99 now $187.99 at Newegg A mid-tower case that supports E-ATX and smaller motherboards. It comes with two 180mm front fans and three 140mm bottom fans, all with addressable RGB, plus tempered glass panels. It fits graphics cards up to 461mm long (423mm with a front fan installed) and CPU coolers up to 188mm tall.

Why we recommend them

With the Cooler Master TD500, it's a rock-solid pick for a home office setup, where you can turn off or customize the lighting to a clean white for a more professional style. The four included ARGB fans would cost you $40 or more on their own, so getting them with a solid case for $60 is a great value. The mesh front panel lets those fans pull in plenty of cool air. It's a few years old, so you won't get front USB-C, but it does the basics very well.

Our sister site PC Gamer gave the Phanteks XT View Matrix a score of 92 in its review, calling it easy to build in, impressively cheap, and lovely to own. The matrix panel offers a good way to monitor your workstation at a glance using Phanteks' NexLinq app. Its look won't suit every office, but it's an excellent pick for a studio or streaming setup at this price.

With the Fractal Design Torrent, our sister site Tom's Hardware praised the excellent thermal performance in its review, and called it unlike most other ATX cases. If you're cooling a flagship workstation GPU, few cases move more air than this one. For heavy workloads, it's the one to choose.

Price Context & Historical Value

All three PC cases prove excellent value - particularly the Cool Master (thanks to the included ARGB fans) and the Phanteks models.

Which should you buy?

✅ Buy the Cooler Master TD500 Mesh if... you're building a budget work PC and need good airflow without buying extra fans.

✅ Buy the Phanteks XT View Matrix if... you want a statement case, a showpiece for your studio or streaming setup.

✅ Buy the Fractal Design Torrent RGB if... you're running a high-end GPU and CPU, you want great temperatures out of the box, or you like the bold look of the open front grille.