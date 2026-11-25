Every website you've visited today runs on technology nobody owns. Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web at CERN in 1989, but he never patented it. On April 30, 1993, CERN put the web software into the public domain, giving up all rights to it.

Berners-Lee has always been blunt about why. He explained that the web only worked if everyone could use it. "In order to succeed, therefore, it would have to be free," he wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian.

The Gopher problem

In the 1990s, the World Wide Web wasn't the only way to browse the internet. A system called Gopher, built at the University of Minnesota, was actually growing faster than the web at the time, according to Berners-Lee's account on NPR.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Then in 1993, the university announced it would charge some users a fee to run Gopher servers. According to Berners-Lee, Gopher traffic dropped off almost immediately. People started asking him whether CERN would do the same to the web.

That scare pushed him to get a signed declaration from CERN guaranteeing the web would stay free. His colleague Robert Cailliau later wrote that CERN weighed licensing the software commercially before choosing the public domain. Open-source licences were still in their infancy, so giving up the rights entirely was the cleanest option.

The final document needed endorsement from CERN management and signatures from at least two directors. It was signed on April 30, 1993.

By the end of that year, more than 500 web servers were running worldwide. In November 1993, the University of Illinois' National Center for Supercomputing Applications released Mosaic, the browser that first brought the web to a mainstream audience.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Free by design

Money was never the main concern. In fact, Berners-Lee worried that a commercial stake would make it hard to stay neutral about how the web developed.

That thinking carried over into the World Wide Web Consortium, the standards body he founded at MIT in 1994 to keep the web's core technologies open. In February 2004, the consortium adopted a royalty-free patent policy, meaning companies that help write web standards must license any essential patents without charging royalties.

CERN itself credits that decision for the web's success. Rival systems like Gopher and WAIS were around too, but the web's simplicity and royalty-free status led to its rapid adoption, according to the lab.

Would a patented web have made Berners-Lee a billionaire? Possibly. It also might have gone the way of Gopher, which faded into obscurity.

In that 2025 Guardian piece, written alongside his memoir "This Is for Everyone", Berners-Lee admitted he can't picture a big tech company giving away something like the web today. The irony is that most of those companies only exist because he did.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.