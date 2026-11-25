It’s been a long two years since its 0.1 launch into Early Access, but Path of Exile 2 is finally reaching its full launch on December 11.

The major milestone includes the two remaining story acts, two playable classes (the Duelist and the Shadow), and much more, but in the time since its initial launch and now, we’ve had a Diablo 4 expansion that was fantastic, Lord of Hatred, as well as the announcement of Diablo 5.

With Blizzard’s own ARPG still some years away, Path of Exile 2’s Game Director Jonathan Rogers was asked, as part of a group interview, how the team feels about Diablo and other genre contemporaries. In short: Grinding Gear Games fears no man (or rival), and actually thinks it’s good for the genre.

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Diablo V is a good thing, according to Path of Exile 2’s Game Director

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Confirming Path of Exile 2 has been in development for eight years, and that the team couldn’t possibly have lined up its full release on the back of Diablo’s fifth entry being revealed (albeit for 2029!), Rogers was full of praise for Blizzard.

“The nice thing is, though, and this is the thing that's been amazing for us every time, is that whenever Blizzard makes a game, it attracts more people to the [ARPG] genre.”

“And that means that more of those players will also come and play our game as well. So I've always found that, to be honest, them announcing new products and making new things is honestly the best thing for us.”

Diablo 5 isn't coming for years (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

“If you’re talking about MMOs, generally people only play one MMO at a time. But in the ARPG space, you know, because we’re seasonal, it means you can play multiple ARPGs. So bringing more people to the genre is always going to be better than having less people,” he explains.

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“Generally, people play a season for two weeks to four weeks, and so that means that there's plenty of time left in the year for people to play other ARPGs. And many of our players do play other ARPGs.”

“There's not really the same competition that you might see in other game types, and that’s part of the reason why Path of Exile 2 makes sense to have as well as Path of Exile 1, because they don't need to compete with each other, because once again it's seasonal; people can play both or just one, regardless of what they want.”

Diablo II players, this one’s for you

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Still, there are many who would suggest that Path of Exile (the original) was in many ways a spiritual successor to Diablo 2. So what does Rogers say to Diablo fans who haven’t yet taken a trip to Wraeclast?

“If you were a person who played the more modern Diablo games, then the thing I would say to them is that Path of Exile 2 has pretty excellent combat compared to what we were doing in Path of Exile 1,” Rogers admits, pointing to more action-focused combat in the sequel.

“If you were a Diablo 2 player back in the day, then the thing I would say is that we're one of the few people that are doing the same sort of economy and item system stuff that Diablo 2 was doing.”

“That's not too common these days in a lot of games, so that's something that I think that a Diablo 2 player would really appreciate.”

“And sort of surprisingly, there are a lot of people out there who played Diablo 2 who still haven't played Path of Exile yet. So I think it's still worth talking to those players. Because, yeah, it's quite a big segment of the audience.”

You heard the man — you can jump in for free on December 11 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S.