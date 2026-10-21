NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 22 (game #1229)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 21 (game #1228).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1229) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MOBILE

COMFORT

BLANK

SAFETY

RELIEF

GRIP

END

BUST

HANDLE

TACKLE

PILL

KNOB

SHE

GUARD

HILT

STATUE

NYT Connections today (game #1229) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Grab a hold of something

Grab a hold of something GREEN: Art you with weight

Art you with weight BLUE: NFL players

NFL players PURPLE: Partially sleep on these

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1229) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS TO BE GRASPED

PARTS TO BE GRASPED GREEN: KINDS OF SCULPTURES

KINDS OF SCULPTURES BLUE: AMERICAN FOOTBALL POSITIONS

AMERICAN FOOTBALL POSITIONS PURPLE: STARTS OF BEDDING

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1229) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1229, are…

YELLOW: PARTS TO BE GRASPED: GRIP, HANDLE, HILT, KNOB

GRIP, HANDLE, HILT, KNOB GREEN: KINDS OF SCULPTURES: BUST, MOBILE, RELIEF, STATUE

BUST, MOBILE, RELIEF, STATUE BLUE: AMERICAN FOOTBALL POSITIONS: END, GUARD, SAFETY, TACKLE

END, GUARD, SAFETY, TACKLE PURPLE: STARTS OF BEDDING: BLANK, COMFORT, PILL, SHE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

You know a game is difficult when the yellow/so-called easiest group has multiple possibilities that could trip you up. In this case, SAFETY and GUARD could easily have joined the four tiles that made up PARTS TO BE GRASPED.

Fortunately, I avoided the traps (I also had a brief moment contemplating a baby-themed foursome) before I landed KINDS OF SCULPTURES early on in the game.

Everything we do informs our Connections knowledge and for me, knowing an artist and remembering some of the ways she has described her art pieces helped me connect BUST, MOBILE, RELIEF and STATUE with confidence.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, October 21, 2026, game #1228)

YELLOW: CLASSIC CHILDREN'S GAMES: DUCK DUCK GOOSE, HOT POTATO, LEAPFROG, MUSICAL CHAIRS

DUCK DUCK GOOSE, HOT POTATO, LEAPFROG, MUSICAL CHAIRS GREEN: IMPORTANT PERSON: ALPHA DOG, BIG CHEESE, HEAVYWEIGHT, TOP BANANA

ALPHA DOG, BIG CHEESE, HEAVYWEIGHT, TOP BANANA BLUE: FAMOUS PAINTINGS: AMERICAN GOTHIC, CAMPBELL'S SOUP CAN, SUNFLOWERS, THE SCREAM

AMERICAN GOTHIC, CAMPBELL'S SOUP CAN, SUNFLOWERS, THE SCREAM PURPLE: DOUBLE MISNOMERS (NEITHER WORD IS AN ACCURATE DESCRIPTION):

ENGLISH HORN, GRAPE-NUTS, MANTIS SHRIMP, SWEETBREAD