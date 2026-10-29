NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 29 (game #1236)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 28 (game #1235).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1236) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TUXEDO

TRAFFIC LIGHT

ROMAN

EMPEROR

PARKING METER

CANDY CORN

NEAPOLITAN

PIGGY BANK

TYPEWRITER

WISHING WELL

GOTHIC

ANTARCTICA

CALICO

WADDLE

SANS

PAYPHONE

NYT Connections today (game #1236) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Insert cash in these

Insert cash in these GREEN: All linked to a non-flying bird

All linked to a non-flying bird BLUE: Type with missing words

Type with missing words PURPLE: Triple shade

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1236) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS YOU PUT COINS INTO

THINGS YOU PUT COINS INTO GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH PENGUINS

ASSOCIATED WITH PENGUINS BLUE: ENDS OF FAMOUS FONTS

ENDS OF FAMOUS FONTS PURPLE: THINGS THAT FEATURE THREE COLORS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1236) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1236, are…

YELLOW: THINGS YOU PUT COINS INTO: PARKING METER, PAYPHONE, PIGGY BANK, WISHING WELL

PARKING METER, PAYPHONE, PIGGY BANK, WISHING WELL GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH PENGUINS: ANTARCTICA, EMPEROR, TUXEDO, WADDLE

ANTARCTICA, EMPEROR, TUXEDO, WADDLE BLUE: ENDS OF FAMOUS FONTS: GOTHIC, ROMAN, SANS, TYPEWRITER

GOTHIC, ROMAN, SANS, TYPEWRITER PURPLE: THINGS THAT FEATURE THREE COLORS: CALICO, CANDY CORN, NEAPOLITAN, TRAFFIC LIGHT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

When I was a full-time journalist, I was a peak procrastinator and would often spend ages choosing the exact font for an article instead of just sticking with one (I think it may be apparent here why I am a former full-time journalist).

I came to peace with it in the end and considered it part of the thinking process — but it also meant that the tiles SANS, ROMAN, TYPEWRITER and GOTHIC immediately jumped out at me. Not that I’d ever write anything using Comic Sans of course (people have been sentenced to prison for less).

From here I thought I spotted four types of penguins and included CALICO instead of WADDLE because I had some vague memory of Calico penguins when I should have been thinking of Calico cats. Anyway, no harm done as I got them with the next go and escaped with just one mistake.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, October 28, 2026, game #1235)

YELLOW: ROMANTIC LIKING: ATTRACTION, CRUSH, FEELINGS, INTEREST

ATTRACTION, CRUSH, FEELINGS, INTEREST GREEN: COMPONENTS OF AN EMAIL: ATTACHMENT, BODY, SIGNATURE, SUBJECT

ATTACHMENT, BODY, SIGNATURE, SUBJECT BLUE: NASA MARS ROVERS: CURIOSITY, OPPORTUNITY, PERSEVERANCE, SPIRIT

CURIOSITY, OPPORTUNITY, PERSEVERANCE, SPIRIT PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PATHS: COARSE, RODE, ROUT, WEIGH