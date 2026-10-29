NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 29 (game #1236)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 28 (game #1235).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #1236) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- TUXEDO
- TRAFFIC LIGHT
- ROMAN
- EMPEROR
- PARKING METER
- CANDY CORN
- NEAPOLITAN
- PIGGY BANK
- TYPEWRITER
- WISHING WELL
- GOTHIC
- ANTARCTICA
- CALICO
- WADDLE
- SANS
- PAYPHONE
NYT Connections today (game #1236) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Insert cash in these
- GREEN: All linked to a non-flying bird
- BLUE: Type with missing words
- PURPLE: Triple shade
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1236) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: THINGS YOU PUT COINS INTO
- GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH PENGUINS
- BLUE: ENDS OF FAMOUS FONTS
- PURPLE: THINGS THAT FEATURE THREE COLORS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1236) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1236, are…
- YELLOW: THINGS YOU PUT COINS INTO: PARKING METER, PAYPHONE, PIGGY BANK, WISHING WELL
- GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH PENGUINS: ANTARCTICA, EMPEROR, TUXEDO, WADDLE
- BLUE: ENDS OF FAMOUS FONTS: GOTHIC, ROMAN, SANS, TYPEWRITER
- PURPLE: THINGS THAT FEATURE THREE COLORS: CALICO, CANDY CORN, NEAPOLITAN, TRAFFIC LIGHT
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 1 mistake
When I was a full-time journalist, I was a peak procrastinator and would often spend ages choosing the exact font for an article instead of just sticking with one (I think it may be apparent here why I am a former full-time journalist).
I came to peace with it in the end and considered it part of the thinking process — but it also meant that the tiles SANS, ROMAN, TYPEWRITER and GOTHIC immediately jumped out at me. Not that I’d ever write anything using Comic Sans of course (people have been sentenced to prison for less).
From here I thought I spotted four types of penguins and included CALICO instead of WADDLE because I had some vague memory of Calico penguins when I should have been thinking of Calico cats. Anyway, no harm done as I got them with the next go and escaped with just one mistake.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, October 28, 2026, game #1235)
- YELLOW: ROMANTIC LIKING: ATTRACTION, CRUSH, FEELINGS, INTEREST
- GREEN: COMPONENTS OF AN EMAIL: ATTACHMENT, BODY, SIGNATURE, SUBJECT
- BLUE: NASA MARS ROVERS: CURIOSITY, OPPORTUNITY, PERSEVERANCE, SPIRIT
- PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PATHS: COARSE, RODE, ROUT, WEIGH
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLaren Global Editor in Chief
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