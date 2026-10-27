NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 27 (game #1234)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 26 (game #1233).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1234) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TACO

PEPPER

DRUM

JAR

TINKER

TOWER

FIDDLE

JINGLE

LIBERTY

CANAL

TRIFLE

DIVING

ANVIL

BOTTOMS

STIRRUP

MEDDLE

NYT Connections today (game #1234) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Fidget with an object

Fidget with an object GREEN: Aural anatomy

Aural anatomy BLUE: End with a thing you ring

End with a thing you ring PURPLE: Start with a thing you ring

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1234) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MESS (WITH)

MESS (WITH) GREEN: PARTS OF THE EAR

PARTS OF THE EAR BLUE: _____BELL

_____BELL PURPLE: BELL_____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1234) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1234, are…

YELLOW: MESS (WITH): FIDDLE, MEDDLE, TINKER, TRIFLE

FIDDLE, MEDDLE, TINKER, TRIFLE GREEN: PARTS OF THE EAR: ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, STIRRUP

ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, STIRRUP BLUE: _____BELL: DIVING, JINGLE, LIBERTY, TACO

DIVING, JINGLE, LIBERTY, TACO PURPLE: BELL_____: BOTTOMS, JAR, PEPPER, TOWER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

When I am on a mission with a Connections group I find it hard to stop myself until I’ve finally got it.

It took me four guesses to get the four tiles that made up ______BELL, because I kept including TINKER — a situation that could have been easily resolved if I’d spent some time looking at the connections that didn’t involve bells.

Annoying, but on a more positive note landing the four tiles that began with BELL won me a Purple First.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, October 26, 2026, game #1233)

YELLOW: RESPONSES TO "HOW ARE YOU?": CHILLING, MANAGING, NOT BAD, SAME OLD

CHILLING, MANAGING, NOT BAD, SAME OLD GREEN: KINDS OF MATS: PRAYER, WELCOME, WRESTLING, YOGA

PRAYER, WELCOME, WRESTLING, YOGA BLUE: AKC DOG BREED GROUPS: HERDING, HOUND, SPORTING, TOY

HERDING, HOUND, SPORTING, TOY PURPLE: HORROR MOVIES WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED: HALLOWEEK, HOSTED, JAWN, PSYCHS