Foldra stores files locally and shares them through its own Wi-Fi network

The touchscreen displays files, settings, storage information, and built-in applications

A microSD slot supports storage cards with capacities reaching 1TB

Foldra is a pocket-sized personal expandable storage device designed to let users store, access and share files without relying on conventional online cloud or internet services.

The device is described as the world's smallest wireless server, combining a touchscreen, rechargeable battery, and wireless connectivity.

The device creates a private Wi-Fi network that allows nearby phones, tablets, and computers to access stored documents through an ordinary web browser.

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A portable file server with its own touchscreen

Users can transfer files wirelessly or connect through USB-C, which lets Foldra function like a conventional removable storage drive.

Once disconnected from a computer, it returns to wireless operation, allowing connected devices to access its contents without requiring internet access.

Its 480 × 480-pixel AMOLED touchscreen provides controls for browsing files, checking storage capacity, managing connections and adjusting settings.

A microSD slot supports cards with capacities reaching 1TB and an integrated rechargeable battery allows operation without a permanent power connection.

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The hardware uses an ESP32-S3R8 processor, alongside 8MB of PSRAM and 16MB of flash memory.

Foldra also includes more than 15 applications covering media playback, productivity, security and entertainment.

Users can view photographs, play WAV audio, watch MJPEG videos, maintain notes, manage tasks and use a built-in focus timer.

Other functions include simple games, activity records, network selection, PIN protection and movement-triggered locking, depending on configured settings.

This device is equipped with an in-built speaker that produces alerts for activities such as completed transfers, device connections, locking and locating the hardware nearby. Users can adjust the sound settings or disable it when necessary.

Developers can modify this device

Foldra's software and hardware documentation are intended to let developers modify the device, explore its programming interfaces, and adapt its enclosure design.

The standard edition costs $89, while the $139 Maker Edition offers additional tools and resources for users who want to develop and customise the device.

Other options include a personalized $179 Signature Edition and a $249 package containing three devices.

Foldra's actual usefulness will depend on its storage capacity, battery life, wireless connection stability, and software performance.

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign lists an $89 early bird offer limited to 50 units, a $99 standard edition, and a $79 founders' offer available during the first 48 hours.

According to the campaign timeline, component purchasing is scheduled for December 2026, followed by production and quality checks in January and February 2027, before estimated deliveries begin in March.

As of the time of writing, the device has raised $47,970 from 347 backers, surpassing its $5,000 funding goal with 12 days remaining.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

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