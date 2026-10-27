NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, October 27 (game #968)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, October 26 (game #967).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #968) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Who ya gonna call?

NYT Strands today (game #968) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TREK

MORE

MOCK

SCREAM

CORKER

EXTRA

NYT Strands today (game #968) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #968) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #968) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #968, are…

ANTS

RATS

MICE

COCKROACHES

TICKS

TERMITES

SPANGRAM: EXTERMINATOR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

EXTERMINATOR felt a lot longer than 12 letters. This was one spangram that I saw early but left until the end as I was uncertain over the spelling.

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Having said that, I was uncertain from the very start after getting it into my head that the whole search was something to do with Ghostbusters.

A hint gave me ANTS and after spotting RATS it was obvious that we were looking for the kind of household pests that cause an infestation. Fortunately we’ve only ever suffered from MICE in our house, a situation that was resolved by becoming proud cat owners.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, October 26, game #967)

WELCOME

HOST

MEET

INVITE

RECEIVE

ENTERTAIN

SPANGRAM: HOSPITALITY