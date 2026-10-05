NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 6 (game #1213)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 5 (game #1212).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1213) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ADIRONDACK

KNICKKNACK

CATSKILL

HOLIDAY

COMFORT

BERKSHIRE

STABILITY

HAMPTON

WINDSOR

MERRILL

WINGBACK

DAYS

CITI

PIANOFORTE

EAMES

GOLDMAN

NYT Connections today (game #1213) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Wall Street mobs

Wall Street mobs GREEN: Famous for sitting on

Famous for sitting on BLUE: Chains where you can stay

Chains where you can stay PURPLE: End with something you are good at

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1213) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FINANCIAL FIRMS, FOR SHORT

FINANCIAL FIRMS, FOR SHORT GREEN: KINDS OF CHAIRS

KINDS OF CHAIRS BLUE: INN HOTELS

INN HOTELS PURPLE: ENDING IN TALENTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1213) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1213, are…

YELLOW: FINANCIAL FIRMS, FOR SHORT: BERKSHIRE, CITI, GOLDMAN, MERRILL

BERKSHIRE, CITI, GOLDMAN, MERRILL GREEN: KINDS OF CHAIRS: ADIRONDACK, EAMES, WINDSOR, WINGBACK

ADIRONDACK, EAMES, WINDSOR, WINGBACK BLUE: INN HOTELS: COMFORT, DAYS, HAMPTON, HOLIDAY

COMFORT, DAYS, HAMPTON, HOLIDAY PURPLE: ENDING IN TALENTS: CATSKILL, KNICKKNACK, PIANOFORTE, STABILITY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I was on the right track with today’s green and blue groups, but it took me multiple attempts to get both right.

I knew that EAMES and WINGBACK were famous chairs and took a guess with the other two tiles after initially trying BERKSHIRE and then MERRILL. Then, for INN HOTELS, I had DAYS, COMFORT and HOLIDAY locked in but couldn’t decide on the fourth with Hilton offshoot HAMPTON passing me by.

I also blanked on the financial firms that made up the yellow group, but fortunately saved myself by spotting the four tiles ENDING IN TALENTS. I certainly have a talent for making Connections hard for myself.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, October 5, 2026, game #1212)

YELLOW: CALM: CONTENT, PEACEFUL, PLACID, SERENE

CONTENT, PEACEFUL, PLACID, SERENE GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR MATURE CONTENT: EXPLICIT, GRAPHIC, STRONG, SUGGESTIVE

EXPLICIT, GRAPHIC, STRONG, SUGGESTIVE BLUE: KINDS OF BOARDS: ADVISORY, CHESS, IRONING, MESSAGE

ADVISORY, CHESS, IRONING, MESSAGE PURPLE: ENDING IN WAYS TO TEMPORARILY ACQUIRE: PARENT, PLEASE, SAPPHIRE, SLOAN