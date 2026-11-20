Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, November 19 (game #991).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Strands today (game #992) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… There's just one small problem ...

NYT Strands today (game #992) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

READ

DINT

HINT

BEST

SACK

STEAK

NYT Strands today (game #992) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 17 letters

NYT Strands today (game #992) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 1st column • Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #992) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #992, are…

HITCH

SNAG

HICCUP

SETBACK

HINDRANCE

SPANGRAM: AFLYINTHEOINTMENT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

What a stupid spangram we had to deal with today. Or maybe it's a brilliant one — I could go either way. What is clear is that A FLY IN THE OINTMENT took up 17 letters and made the solving task a lot easier, once I'd found it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ah, but finding it was a different matter. I already had most of the bottom of the board uncovered, but still couldn't see what that was snaking around underneath it. The light finally dawned and the rest of the puzzle fell swiftly into place.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, November 19, game #991)

CLEVER

SAVVY

SMART

INTELLIGENT

SHREWD

ASTUTE

SPANGRAM: ONTHEBALL