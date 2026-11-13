NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, November 13 (game #985)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, November 12 (game #984).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #985) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Not a good sign

NYT Strands today (game #985) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TORN

THEN

PILL

DEEP

MORE

LISTEN

NYT Strands today (game #985) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #985) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: right, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #985) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #985, are…

FLOOR

SALT

MIRROR

BROKEN

SPILLED

THIRTEENTH

SPANGRAM: ROTTENLUCK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I love Strands games like these, where the words reveal themselves to be pairs divided by the spangram.

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After getting FLOOR, SALT and MIRROR first I saw no connection at all, until spotting “luck” and then “rotten”.

Buildings with a missing THIRTEENTH FLOOR have always puzzled me, as surely it’s the thing rather than the naming of it that’s unlucky — meanwhile, all the folks on the fourteenth floor are in hideous risk of doom.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, November 12, game #984)

PATRON

VIEWER

CONCERTGOER

LISTENER

SPECTATOR

SPANGRAM: AUDIENCE