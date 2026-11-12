NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, November 12 (game #984)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, November 11 (game #983).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #984) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Facing the music

NYT Strands today (game #984) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TRACE

REPOSE

START

PATIENCE

STEW

RENT

NYT Strands today (game #984) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #984) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: right, 7th row • Last side: left, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #984) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #984, are…

PATRON

VIEWER

CONCERTGOER

LISTENER

SPECTATOR

SPANGRAM: AUDIENCE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

I initially thought “facing the music” was about owning up to your responsibilities, as opposed to standing in a room facing some music.

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Imagine if instead of telling our friends we were going out to a concert we told them we were off to “face some music” instead. They’d possibly think we were mad.

I must learn to take Strands more literally.

Anyway, this is my excuse for starting slowly and needing a hint. Even then, PATRON and then VIEWER didn’t get me moving. Fortunately the spangram — a basic left-to-right affair — finally set me on my way.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, November 11, game #983)

LATS

OBLIQUES

BICEPS

PECS

QUADS

HAMSTRINGS

SPANGRAM: MUSCLEGROUP