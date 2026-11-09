NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, November 9 (game #981)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, November 8 (game #980).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #981) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Idle chatter

NYT Strands today (game #981) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPONGE

GOTH

STORE

BARGE

TABOO

CHIN

NYT Strands today (game #981) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #981) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 3rd row • Last side: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #981) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #981, are…

BANTER

GOSSIP

CHINWAG

GABFEST

SCHMOOZE

SPANGRAM: SHOOTTHEBREEZE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Failing to spot the words connected to the two letter Zs today set me back and I lost confidence as I searched the board, finding nothing but non-game words.

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Fortunately there were quite a few of those and a hint gave me BANTER, which set me on my way.

Back in the day I used to be a GOSSIP editor on a music magazine, but I was so bad at it that I had to invent stories — something that, rather oddly, the people involved didn’t seem very worried about after I realized that if I merely had to keep the stories silly and obviously fake (each week, Madonna would be spotted in a supermarket in a British town she had never visited or likely heard of, for instance).

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, November 8, game #980)

KICKBOXING

JUDO

KARATE

TAEKWONDO

NINJUTSU

SPANGRAM: MARTIALARTS