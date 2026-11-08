The complete desktop costs $70 less than Amazon's listed ASUS graphics card

CyberPowerPC bundles a desktop RTX 5090 with 32GB DDR5 memory

Mobile RTX 5090 laptops sacrifice performance compared with desktop graphics cards

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 has become ridiculously expensive, with standalone graphics cards selling for several times their original launch prices.

That makes finding a complete desktop computer equipped with the flagship graphics processor for less than $8,000 particularly interesting.

One configuration currently available from CyberPowerPC costs $7,609.50 after applying a $400.50 promotional discount.

A complete RTX 5090 desktop PC

The GeForce Extreme Creator Gaming PC comes equipped with ASUS's TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5090, featuring 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

Interestingly, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 is listed on Amazon for $7,679.80; buyers are basically getting the PC at no cost.

The system uses Intel's Core Ultra 5 250KF processor, featuring six performance cores and twelve efficiency cores, alongside a maximum turbo frequency of 5.3GHz.

Although this is not Intel's most expensive desktop processor, its specifications provide a capable foundation for demanding gaming and computing workloads.

The graphics card receives power from a 1,300W fully modular supply, while an Asetek 570LC liquid cooler handles processor temperatures.

The device also includes 32GB of DDR5 memory operating at 6,000MHz, providing sufficient capacity for many demanding applications and modern games.

Storage comes from a 500GB Kingston NVMe solid-state drive using PCIe Gen4 connectivity, although buyers might eventually want additional capacity.

The remaining configuration includes an ASRock Z890-C D5 motherboard, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, Windows 11 Home and a CyberPowerPC Onyxia II enclosure.

There is also a two-year parts warranty, alongside complimentary service coverage that includes labour and lifetime technical assistance.

Importantly, the advertised $7,609.50 price excludes a monitor, keyboard and mouse, meaning buyers should account for additional peripheral expenses.

(Image credit: Future)

RTX 5090 laptops are cheaper, but there is an important difference

One reason this desktop configuration deserves attention is the substantial difference between desktop and laptop versions of Nvidia's flagship graphics processor.

Although gaming laptops advertised with RTX 5090 graphics can cost considerably less, their mobile graphics processors are not equivalent to desktop versions.

Laptop manufacturers must accommodate restricted cooling capacity, battery consumption and physical dimensions, requiring substantially different power configurations.

Consequently, a mobile RTX 5090 generally delivers considerably less graphics performance than its desktop counterpart, despite sharing the same product designation.

The desktop RTX 5090 also provides 32GB of GDDR7 memory, giving it considerable advantages for demanding graphics workloads and local artificial intelligence applications.

This distinction matters because comparing prices without considering the underlying hardware can create misleading impressions about what buyers actually receive.

At $7,609.50, the CyberPowerPC configuration is certainly expensive, although its inclusion of Nvidia's flagship desktop graphics card changes the calculation.

With standalone RTX 5090 cards commanding extraordinary prices, this is practically a case of buying the graphics card and getting the rest of the computer free.

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