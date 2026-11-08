How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: live stream La Liga match for free online from anywhere

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams as the second-placed side in La Liga hosts the table-toppers in a crunch clash.

Overview Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will kick-off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET on Sunday, November 8 Stream free on CazeTV's YouTube (Brazil)

Use Norton VPN to stream from anywhere

La Liga has served up a real treat before the November international break interrupts the club game. On Sunday, league leaders Barcelona head to the capital to take on Atletico Madrid, who would claim top spot with a win against the defending champions.

Atletico and Barcelona have both enjoyed strong starts to the season. Atletico have won nine, drawn one and lost one of their 11 matches to date, while Barcelona have registered 10 victories and one defeat. Atletico have conceded the fewest goals in the division, while Barcelona have scored the most.

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Barca will not alter their attack-minded approach despite the difficulty of this fixture. It is no longer accurate to characterize Atletico as a conservative team, but Diego Simeone's side may well revert to type given Barcelona's remarkable firepower.

Atletico eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey last season, but the Blaugrana did the double over Simeone's team in the league. This one could go either way - and you will not want to miss it.

Here's where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams from anywhere.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona for free?

Yes, CazeTV in Brazil will show Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live for free on their YouTube Channel. No account or subscription is required.

In the US, meanwhile, the game will be shown on ESPN. If you've cut the cord, ESPN is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of Brazil or the US? Norton VPN can help unlock your live streams from anywhere in the world – more on that below.

Use a VPN to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend Norton VPN – it does everything and costs just £2.50 per month.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Norton VPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual Brazilian service, you'd select a Brazilian server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CazeTV and watch the soccer.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the USA

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona is coverage is being provided by ESPN in the US.

ESPN Select is the dedicated streaming service that carries ESPN and prices start from $13.99 for the entry-level plan. ESPN Unlimited costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.

Alternatively, ESPN is available through Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the UK

Premier Sports 1 is broadcasting the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga encounter live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

They are also showing the currently ongoing Rugby League World Cup and Champions Cup.

Not in the UK for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona? You'll need to download a good VPN to access your live stream.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in Canada

In Canada you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live on TSN Premium.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99/month but right now you can get an introductory offer of CA$59.99 for your first three months.

For fans travelling outside of Canada, use Norton VPN to login to your TSN account from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on beIN Sports 2.

Subscriptions cost AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game because you're outside of Oz? Use a VPN to login to your beIN Sports account.

When does Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona start? Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 9pm CET in Spain, which is 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US and 8pm GMT in the UK. That's 7am AEDT on Monday, November 9 for fans based in Australia.

What is the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona head-to-head record? In 252 competitive matches between the two teams, Barcelona have won 117 times, while Atletico Madrid have won 79 games and there have been 57 draws.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ESPN, Premier Sports and beIN Sports all have apps that let you watch La Liga soccer on your mobile. You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@LaLigaEN), Instagram (@LaLiga), TikTok (@LaLiga) and YouTube (@LaLiga).