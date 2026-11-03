How to watch Man Utd vs Roma: Live Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27

Watch Man Utd vs Roma live streams in the Champions League 2026/27 as the Giallorossi attempt to heap more pressure on Michael Carrick by inflicting a fourth consecutive defeat on the Red Devils.

Almost two months without a victory, it has been a brutal period for all involved at Man Utd. Now 17th in the Premier League table after losing 2-0 to Chelsea, they last tasted victory 10 games ago against European debutants Sabah. Since then, players have attacked the coaching staff and criticised the club’s hierarchy, while Carrick has received the dreaded vote of confidence from the board. With confidence at an all-time low and the commitment of certain players being called into question, this feels like a monumental game for Carrick and co.

Roma will be confident of making it back-to-back wins in the Champions League and extending United’s winless run. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side head to Old Trafford in good form, having thrashed Udinese 5-2 at the weekend and scored 16 goals in their last four games. In-form Dutch forward Donyell Malan will relish the chance to test United’s struggling defence and will hope to add to his impressive tally of 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions.

Read on as we explain how to watch Man Utd vs Roma in the Champions League 2026/27.

Use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Roma live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free



Get NordVPN and stream Man Utd vs Roma from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Roma live streams in the US

In the US, the Man Utd vs Roma game is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year. Alternatively, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside of the US? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man Utd vs Roma live streams in the UK

In the UK, Man Utd vs Roma is being shown on Prime Video Sports.

Amazon Prime, which shows one Tuesday game each matchweek, costs £8.99/month or £95/year after a 30-day free trial. Students and 18- 24-year-olds can get it for £4.49/month or £47.49/year.

Outside the UK? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man Utd vs Roma live streams in Australia

Man Utd vs Roma is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Roma live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

The Man Utd vs Roma game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99/month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Man Utd vs Roma start time? The scheduled Man Utd vs Roma kick-off time on Tuesday, November 3 is 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. That's 7am AEDT on Wednesday, November 4 in Australia.

What is the Man Utd vs Roma head-to-head? Manchester United and Roma have met on eight occasions, with the Red Devils winning five of the encounters and the Italians winning twice, while one ended in a draw. The last meeting came in 2021 when Roma secured a 3-2 win over United in the Europa League.