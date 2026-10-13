How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd: Live Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd: Tuesday, October 13 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Streams: Paramount+ (US) / Prime Video (UK)

Away from home? Use Norton VPN to unblock your live stream

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams as Michael Carrick takes his struggling side to the Spanish capital and face Diego Simeone's high-flying Colchoneros at the Metropolitano on Champions League 2026/27 Matchday 2.

Atleti continued their fine start to the season with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Alaves at the weekend as in-form full-back Alex Grimaldo scored the third goal in his last four games. Second only to Barcelona in La Liga, the fire-breathing Colchoneros embody their manager like few other European sides and el Cholo will demand a response from his players after starting the Champions League with a defeat at Liverpool. They have, though, won only two of their past 15 encounters with English sides. Julian Alvarez should return to start with Lee Kang-in in attack.

United's failure to put away 10-man Tottenham on Saturday evening meant a worst start to a league season since 1986 for the Red Devils. Flaky at the back and worryingly passive in attack, Carrick's side have won just two of eight games in all competitions and exiting the Carabao Cup to Brighton. One of those victories did come against Champions League debutants Sabah, a 4-0 win in which Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha shone, and United have lost just one of their past 11 meetings with Spanish opposition. However, they are yet to beat Atletico in four previous attempts. Carlos Baleba is pushing for a midfield start, while Marcus Rashford is expected to return.

Here's how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd for free?

In the UK, the game is exclusive to Prime Video and if you're new to Amazon Prime, or it's been over 12 months since you were a Prime member, then the 30-day Prime Video free trial is available.

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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd in the UCL on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd is being broadcast on Prime Video.

A full membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, however, you can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for £7.99 per month. This standalone plan gives you access to the streaming library.

As mentioned above, free trials are available for new users.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is broadcasting Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd in the Champions League.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use Norton VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live streams in Australia

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An Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use Norton VPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd kick-off? Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday, 13 October. That's 6am AEDT on Wednesday, 14 October, Down Under.

What is the Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd head-to-head? Man Utd have never beaten Atletico Madrid in the four previous meetings between the sides. Los Colchoneros have won two and there have been two draws. The most recent result was a 1-0 win for Atleti at Old Trafford in February 2022 as the Spaniards knocked out the Red Devils in the last 16 of the Champions League 2021/22.