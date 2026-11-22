Find out how to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd from anywhere in the world as the Premier League's two bitterest rivals meet at Anfield in Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the visiting Red Devils.

Andoni Iraola's Reds ran out 3-1 winners against Crystal Palace two weeks ago to take hold of fourth place and put memories of their limp 1-0 defeat by Arsenal behind them. Florian Wirtz was on the scoresheet in that one and the 23-year-old playmaker bagged three in two Nations League games for Germany as a sign of his improving form. Virgil van Dijk missed the international break but should be fit enough to feature against their bitter rivals – the Merseysiders have won only one of seven since the famous 7-0 win at Anfield in March 2023.

Pochettino's first day in charge at Old Trafford was only on Wednesday as he completed duties with the US national team, but the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss will hope to have an instant impact on a beleaguered squad that has delivered the worst start to a United season in four decades. One win in 10 and languishing in the bottom three, United will be without Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko and Carlos Baleba, while Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are doubts. If Pochettino can get a tune out of Argentine compatriot Lisandro Martinez, available again after suspension, then he'll earn every second of his two-and-a-half-year contract.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Man Utd for FREE?

Though there are no dedicated free streams, Liverpool vs Man Utd will be shown in the US on USA Network, which is available with free trials from the following streamers...

🇺🇸 US: YouTube TV (10 days)

🇺🇸 US: Fubo (5 days)

🇺🇸 US: DirecTV Stream (5 days)

Outside either country today? Proton VPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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Your Quick Guide to stream Liverpool vs Man Utd with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Proton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for Proton VPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to US – Open the Proton VPN app and select a US server. ▶️ Head to YouTube TV – Visit the website or open the app to watch USA Network. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy Liverpool vs Man Utd.

🇺🇸 How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the US

Liverpool vs Man Utd will be broadcast on USA Network.

To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options; Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV (all which carry free trials) and Sling TV (cheapest monthly option) all carry the channel.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the UK

Sky Sports will show Liverpool vs Man Utd in the UK.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Abroad today? Explore Proton VPN (75% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in Canada

Fubo are the broadcaster of Liverpool vs Man Utd in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to unlock your Fubo or DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 3:30am AEDT on Monday, 23 November.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream and watch Liverpool vs Man Utd today.

Liverpool vs Man Utd: Q+A

What time does Liverpool vs Man Utd kick-off? Liverpool vs Man Utd will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT on Sunday, 22 November. That translates to 3:30am AEDT on Monday, 23 November in Australia.

What is the Liverpool vs Man Utd head-to-head? Liverpool and Man Utd have met 246 times previously, with the Reds winning 82 to the Red Devils' 93. There have been 71 draws. The previous fixture in the Premier League ended in a 3-2 win for Man Utd back in May.

Can I stream Liverpool vs Man Utd for free with a VPN? Not directly but, as we alluded to above, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are showing the match if you take out a free trial to their OTT services. Proton VPN (75% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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